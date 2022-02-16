People's Fighters to entertain boxing fans in Dubai

Cuban Boxing UAE is supported by many great champions like Guillermo Rigondeaux (in picture), the multiple world champion

By Team KT Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 12:03 AM

People’s Fighters, a thrilling event to display the beautiful Cuban style of professional boxing in the Middle East region, will be held at the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, on February 26, a press release said.

The event will feature some of the most exciting international professional boxers. Cuban Boxing UAE is dedicated to maintaining a unique style of boxing and gives the fighters an opportunity to perfect their craft through a series of Grand Prix-style events.

Rigondeaux’s bout with Vincent Astrolabio will be the title fight in the WBC international bantam weight category. Pedro Diaz, the Cuban-American boxing trainer who worked with the Cuban national team at four Olympic Games, will also be present.