People's Fighters all set to rumble in Dubai

Face off: Jadier Herrera (left) and Mark John Yap during the weigh in on Thursday. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 12:28 AM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 12:29 AM

It was the calm before the storm. People’s Fighters, a thrilling event which is set to display the beautiful Cuban style of professional boxing in the Middle East region and the sub-continent, takes place on the weekend. And ahead of the big night at the Emirates Golf Club on Saturday, the boxers sized up each other one last time before they head to the ring, in search of glory.

The headline act, of course is the bout between multiple world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and Vincent Astrolabio with the WBC international bantam weight title on the line. Both the fighters took part in the weigh in at the Emirates Golf Club on Thursday.

The night also has a rich under card with Dayan and Mostafa getting things rolling at 7.30 pm followed by the bout between Armando and Jackson at 8.10pm. Yan Marcos is scheduled to fight Kuvesa at 9 pm, while Jesus Gamboa takes on Manish at 9.30 pm. Jadier Herrera, who has five wins till date with all five of them KOs, will embark on his first professional title fight, when he goes up against Mark John Yap at 10 pm. Herrera was supposed to fight Lausa but the latter had to unfortunately pull out because of an accident. Herrera has gained much experience since the journey started six months ago when he arrived in Dubai.

This is the second edition of People’s Fighters. The first edition was held in Dubai on October 23 and was attended by some of the best boxers from Cuba, along with an exciting line up of upcoming international boxers.

“The core boxers are mainly emerging talent, and we are giving them a platform and nurturing their growth of the homegrown professional boxing sector in the UAE and beyond. The People’s Fighters fight for country and countrymen always, hence the name People’s Fighters. The name connects with the common boxing talent to show case their skills and grow on this platform for greater glory and success,” the organisers said in a statement.

“Cuban Boxing Club UAE is dedicated to maintaining this unique style of boxing and gives the fighters an opportunity to perfect their craft through a series of Grand Prix style events planned year around. This event has been organised to allow the fans to see this firsthand. Cuban Boxing UAE is supported by many great champions like multiple world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux. The former pound for pound great and world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Vincent Astrolabio will be the title fight for the WBC International bantam weight title. Pedro Diaz, the Cuban-American boxing trainer, who worked with the Cuban national team at four Olympic Games, will also be present. As a professional boxing trainer, Diaz trains a stable of top notch boxers.

“Rigondeaux is a true example of a People’s Fighters, fleeing his country to become a professional and winning the undisputed world championship. He has come here to show the world that he still has it in him and inspire the young and upcoming People’s Fighters,” the organisers added.

FIGHT CARD:

Under card:

Dayan vs Mostafa (7.30pm)

Armando vs Jackson ( 8.10pm)

Yan Marcos vs Kuvesa (9pm)

Jesus Gamboa vs Manish (9.30pm)

Jadier Herrera vs Mark John Yap (10pm)

Main Card:

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Vincent Astrolabio (10.30pm)