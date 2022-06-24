PCB announces separate red, white-ball contracts for players

A new era for England in the longest format, spearheaded by the new skipper-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, has got off to a flying start
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday introduced separate red-ball and white-ball cricket central contracts respectively, for the first time in history.
However, PCB will discourage its elite players from contesting in foreign leagues, for which the board is ready to pay them compensatory finances.
“As part of its strategy to incentivise, reward and encourage its high-performing elite cricketers, as well as to narrow the gap in salaries compared to players of other countries, the BoG has approved changes in the men’s central contracts structure,” the PCB said in an official statement.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja revealed that the PCB has decided to increase the match fees by 10 per cent in all three formats of the game. Similarly, the match allowance for the non-playing players has been increased up to 50 to 70 per cent.
“The thought-process behind splitting red and white-ball contracts is to recognise the importance of white-ball cricket in the growth and development of the game. We have four international events in the next 16 months, including two World Cups. This recognition of offering contracts to white-ball specialists will help us to eventually develop two separate squads, which could simultaneously be engaged in white and red-ball cricket. This will also allow us to have a bigger spread of talent to showcase to the world,” said Ramiz Raja.
“Further, and to discourage our elite players from signing up for additional off-season events, we have allocated a substantial pool of funds. This amount will be used to compensate them for their potential loss in earnings and will also manage their workload and ensure that they remain fully fit, fresh and ready when required on national duty,” he added.
The PCB would also offer players compensation for denying offers of participation from those leagues.
From July 1, separate red and white-ball contracts will be given with advanced retainers. The number of centrally contracted players has increased.
“Since September 2021, the Pakistan men’s cricket team has achieved an impressive 75 per cent success rate across all formats, which is the highest amongst all the Test-playing nations. This has contributed to Pakistan improving its rankings, which now stands at fifth in Tests (up by one), third in ODIs (up by three and the highest since January 2017) and third in T20Is (up by one),” Ramiz said.
