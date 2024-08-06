Paris Olympics: UAE's Al Marzouqi completes his round in show jumping final

Omar Al Marzouqi of the UAE competes in the final round on Tuesday. — Reuters

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 2:40 PM

UAE's Omar Al Marzouqi finished his round in the final of the show jumping event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Emirati rider, who won the silver medal at the Asian Games last year, recorded eight faults with a time of 83.38 seconds.

Germany's Christian Kukuk with his grey Gelding Checker won Olympic gold, showing a flawless ride in the final jumpoff between the three best riders.

Kukuk's victory, which followed German gold medals in individual eventing and dressage as well as in the dressage team competition, cemented Germany's standing as the main equestrian bastion.

Swiss Steve Guerdat won silver with his horse Dynamix de Belheme. Dutch Maikel van der Vleuten with horse Beauville Z was third.

The blockbuster jumpoff between the three was held on a short course than the initial final rides.

In the day's main shocker a little earlier, Sweden's showjumping star Henrik von Eckermann, the current world champion who was seen as one of the hottest contenders for gold, fell from his mount King Edward, resulting in his elimination.

The roughly 16,5000 people of the Versailles arena held their breaths when the gelding started to falter midway through the course. Von Eckermann fell into the sand seconds later when the horse suddenly stopped.

The horse - the best on record according to analyst firm EquiRatings - did not fall, and Von Eckermann was seen walking out of the arena with no apparent signs of injury.