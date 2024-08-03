E-Paper

Paris Olympics: Philippines makes history as gymnast Carlos Yulo wins gold

It is the country's second Olympic gold and the first in gymnastics

By AFP

Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines celebrates after his performance. Photo: Reuters
Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 6:27 PM

Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 6:44 PM

Carlos Yulo won Olympic gold on Saturday in Paris in the men's floor exercise of the gymnastics for only the second gold in the history of the Philippines.

The 24-year-old broke down in tears after matching the achievement of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won gold at the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.


The two-time world champion perfectly executed his routine, ending with a sure-footed landing to score 15.000 points.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel was pushed into the silver medal position with 14.966.

Britain's Jake Jarman, who had scored highest in qualifying a week ago, achieved 14.933 to take bronze at Bercy Arena.

