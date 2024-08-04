Paris Olympics: Filipino gymnast Yulo wins historic double gold

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:38 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:45 PM

In a historic two gold medals in two consecutive days, Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the men's vault event in Paris on Sunday.

This is his second gold in a row, after he clinched a win on Saturday in the men's floor exercise of the gymnastics.

In the men's vault event, Armenian Artur Davtyan won the silver medal and Britain's Harry Hepworth took the bronze.

On Saturday, after his win in the men's floor exercise in gymnastics, Yulo dedicated his medal to the Filipino people.

Filipino athletes at the Paris Games have been promised a fully furnished, two-bedroom condominium in Taguig City if they win a gold medal.