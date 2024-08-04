E-Paper

Paris Olympics: Distraught Marin retires from badminton semifinals after knee injury

Marin was on track to reach the final but collapsed midway through the second game against China's He Bingjiao

By AFP

China's He Bing Jiao rushes to check on her rival Carolina Marin after the Spaniard withdrew from the match due to injury. — AFP
Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 3:56 PM

Devastated former Olympic champion Carolina Marin withdrew in tears from her badminton semifinal on Sunday after her right knee buckled in distressing scenes.

Marin, who won women's singles gold at the Rio 2016 Games, was on track to reach the final but collapsed midway through the second game against China's He Bingjiao.


Coaches and He rushed to her side as she lay on the ground for several minutes, clutching her leg.

She eventually got up and walked off the court then resumed wearing a support but she could barely move, losing the next two points before falling to the ground again and retiring.


Marin, the fourth seed in Paris, won the first game 21-14 and was leading 10-6 in the second before she left the court in tears before going for a medical check.

The Spaniard was hot favourite for the title at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago until she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury just months before the event -- her second ACL injury.

He progressed to the final, where she will play South Korean world number one An Se-young.

A clearly uncomfortable He told reporters that she felt "very sad" about what had happened.

"She was playing perfectly well and I was very passive," said He. "I wasn't thinking about the final at all."

An beat Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 11-21, 21-13, 21-16 in the day's earlier semi-final.


