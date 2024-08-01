Paris Olympics a great learning experience for UAE show jumping team

Craig, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, has played more than 100 games for Australia
The UAE equestrian team finished 18th in the show jumping competition at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, the UAE National Olympic Committee announced on X.
The UAE show jumping team included Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzouqi, Ali Al Karbi and Salem Al Suwaidi.
The top 10 teams qualified for the final which will be held on Friday.
Omar Al Marzouqi started the team qualifying round with 12 faults in 76.52 seconds, while rider Ali Hamad Al Karbi with 44 faults in 94.34 seconds before Abdullah Al Marri concluded the team’s participation with 16 faults in 78.61 seconds.
The UAE show jumping team ended the event with a total of 72 faults in 249.47 seconds.
Despite their 18th-place finish, Al Suwaidi said the competition was a great learning experience for the UAE team which he believes will perform very well in future international event.
Meanwhile, UAE judoka Zafar Aram lost in the under 100 kg category to Dutch player Michael Koril in the round of 16. He had earlier won against Brazilian opponent Jonca Alves Levi in the round of 32 in golden time after a draw in the regular match time.
On Friday, UAE judoka Omar Marouf will compete against Algerian champion Mohamed Mehdi Lili.
The UAE has sent a 14-member team of athletes for the Paris Games.
Equestrian rider Omar Al Marzouqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh had the honour of carrying the UAE's flag during the opening ceremony on Friday.
Al Sayegh, the first female Emirati cyclist to qualify for the Olympics, will be in action in the road race on August 4.
On Wednesday, UAE judoka Aram Grigorian delivered a memorable performance as he came close featuring in the bronze-medal playoff before losing to Tsilidis Theodoros of Greece.
In swimming, Yousef Al Matrooshi (men's 100-metre freestyle) and Maha Al Shehhi (women's 200m freestyle) set their best personal record at the Paris Games.
