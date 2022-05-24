Paralympic stars ready for 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International

Team India will field the largest number of players

UAE players Salama Alkhateri and Humaid Alsenaani

By Team KT Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 1:11 AM

Some of the top para shuttlers including Paralympic and world champions will be in action when the 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2022 BWF Para Badminton World Circuit gets underway at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai from Tuesday.

While the Dubai 2022 Championships will have its usual names, nations like Iraq and Iran will be making their international debut in Para Badminton. Overall, 180 para shuttlers from 30 nations including hosts UAE will vie for top honours in the BWF Level II Championships that runs until Sunday (May 29).

Both Iran and Iraq will field six shuttlers each, while the hosts UAE team will rest their hopes on Salama AlKhateri and Humaid Fawzi AlSenaani competing in women’s and men’s SL4 events.

UAE coach Mahmoud Taifour said the goal for his players would be to know the level of players and hone their skills. He pointed out that the next stage would be widening the pool of players in the UAE team and reach podiums in the near future.

Team India will field 40 players (the largest number of players from one team) led by Paralympic champions Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar while Team Japan will also have some of their Paralympic stars like Daiki Kajiwara and Sarina Satomi as they look to pick up some medals.

Bhagat is fresh from twin gold medals winning show in last week’s Bahrain 2022 Para Badminton International as do Malaysia’s Paralympic champion Cheah Liek Hou, who leads a six-member Malaysian team and hopes to enjoy the week in Dubai playing some good matches.

Hong Kong will hope their Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medallists Chu Man Kai and Daniel Chan Ho Yuen grab the top places in men’s SH6 and men’s WH2 singles events, while South Korea’s Kim Jung Jun will be standing in Yuen’s road to glory.

Among others, Indonesia, who is here without their doubles specialist Leani Ratri Oktila, will bank on Fredy Setiawan and Suryo Nugroho to put up challenge in men’s SL4 and SU5 events.

Welcoming the teams, Chairman of the Fazza Championships and Dubai Club for People of Determination, Thani Juma Berregad, said: “We are delighted to welcome the teams for the 4th Fazza Dubai International. And we are confident of witnessing some excellent badminton matches in the next few days. In saying that, we also like to once again pay our tribute to late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had always been a big motivation and support to the Para Sport Movement in the country.”