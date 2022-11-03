T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s Mr.T20 Shadab Khan has arrived

He has grown leaps and bounds and improved his batting and now is Pakistan’s leading all-rounder

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates after scoring a half-century against South Africa in Sydney on Thursday. — AP

By Anis Sajan Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 9:15 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 9:19 PM

Pakistan had to win Thursday's big match against South Africa to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive in the T20 World Cup. And not only did they win, they won big thank to a stellar Man of the Match performance from their very grounded all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Pakistan were 95-5 at the end of 13 overs when Shadab walked in to bat and, along with Iftikhar Ahmed, he put on a brisk 82 which took Pakistan to an above par score of 185.

And by the time he got out, Shadab had scored a match-winning 52 of just 22 balls. And he was not done yet. South Africa were looking good when chasing the target when he came in to bowl and Shadab knocked off both the set batsmen Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram, to turn the match on its head.

Mind you, the conditions were not bowler friendly, especially for a wrist spinner, because of the rain and the commentators on air were saying it would be difficult to grip the ball for a wrist spinner. But Shadab got the wicket off his very first ball which bounced and turned a little to get rid of the South African captain.

Shadab Khan had made his T20 debut in 2017, when he was just 19, and I remember watching him at the Oval, in the big final of the Champions Trophy against India, where he held his nerve and the confidence to ask his captain for a review against Yuvraj Singh and got it spot on.

He started as a leg spinner and in five years’ time, he has grown leaps and bounds and improved his batting and now is Pakistan’s leading all-rounder. Captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League has also helped him grow as a player and it can be seen in his confidence which resulted in match-winning performance, like in Thursday’s game against South Africa.

I had the opportunity to meet him in person during the Asia Cup in UAE and found him as a very shy young man, but confident about his abilities. And Pakistan needed one all-rounder after Shahid Afridi who could bat, bowl and field and one could say that Pakistan’s Mr. T20 has arrived.

Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group