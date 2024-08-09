E-Paper

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins historic javelin gold in Olympics

India's Neeraj Chopra, gold medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Games, won the silver with a throw of 89.45

By Reuters

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. — Reuters
Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 12:20 AM

Arshad Nadeem won gold in the men's javelin on Thursday, beating defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India to clinch Pakistan's first Olympic medal in athletics.

Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres - the best in the world this year.


Arshad Nadeem celebrates with the Pakistan flag. — Reuters
This is Pakistan's first Olympic gold in an individual category in history and their first gold in the Summer Games since their hockey team won its third gold medal in 1984.

Chopra, comfortably ahead in qualifiers and favourite to win, looked off his best form. His best of 89.45 was also his only valid attempt as he fouled on his five other attempts.


India's Neeraj Chopra (right) congratulates Arshad Nadeem. — AFP
Grenada's Anderson Peters won bronze with 88.54, a redemptive moment for the two-time world champion after he failed to make it to the final at the Tokyo Games three years ago.


