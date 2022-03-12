Pakistan's Ahsan Ramzan wins World Snooker Championship title

His body remains in Bangkok awaiting a flight back to Melbourne, where he will be buried at a private family funeral ahead of the state service
Ahsan Ramzan, a 16-year-old Pakistani cueist, has become the second youngest person in the world to win the IBSF World Snooker Championship title in a match that lasted more than five hours.
Ramzan defeated Amir Sarkosh of Iran 6-5 during a final played in Doha. At one point, Sarkosh was in the lead by 3-5 and only needed a single set to win the title. But Ramzan, the youngest Pakistani to ever win the title, kept his cool and ultimately clinched the championship title.
This was Pakistan’s fourth IBSF World Snooker title. Mohammad Asif had previously won the prize twice, and Mohammad Yousaf once.
Following Ramzan's win, several notable Pakistani figures congratulated him on the milestone. President Dr Arif Alvi said Ramzan had made his country proud by bringing in "outstanding honours".
Pakistan cricketer Muhammad Hafeez also extended his congratulations to Ramzan, while Internet users called him "the pride of Pakistan".
According to news reports, Hamzan, who lost both his parents at an early age, dropped out of school in Grade 8 and pursued a career as a professional snooker.
