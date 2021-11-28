Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem delighted after victory in Dubai

Pakistan's star professional boxer Muhammad Waseem. (Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 6:22 PM

Pakistan’s star professional boxer Muhammad Waseem was delighted after qualifying for the WBA and WBC world title bout following his impressive win at the D4G’s Fight Night in Dubai on Thursday.

The resilient Waseem overcame the challenge of Colombia’s Rober Barrera in front of a star-studded crowd that included British heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua and US singer Will.i.am.

“Last night was a memorable one! Alhamdulillah! I’ve become the WBC silver Champion for the 2nd time and happy to qualify for the WBA & WBC world title. Thank you for all the prayers, love and support. Pakistan Zindabad,” Waseem tweeted after winning his Dubai bout.

Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Ohara Davies and Bader Samreen also recorded victories on a fantastic night of boxing action in Dubai.

D4G’s Fight Night was the first of two huge boxing events in Dubai with Probellum: The Revolution set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 11.

The main card began with Fielding, back in action following a two-year absence, stopping Emmanuel Danso inside three rounds.

Davies was made to work for his win over Nicholas Mwangi, who displayed huge courage and desire with a gritty performance, before former two-weight world champion Jack, stepping up to cruiserweight, made light work of Samuel Crossed.

Samreen of Jordan won his fourth straight professional fight by knocking out India's Digari Mahesh.

Results:

Tony Lightning (UK) beat Caleb Agyamah (Ghana) – Points win, unanimous decision

Sameer Anwar (Kenya) beat Ramiz Mammadov (Azerbaijan) – Points win, unanimous decision

Josh Ridgwell (UK) beat Ramazan Babayev (Azerbaijan) – Points win, unanimous decision

Faizan Anwar (India) beat Viktor Plotnikov (Ukraine) – Points win, unanimous decision

Bader Samreen (Jordan) beat Digari Mahesh (India) - Knockout

Rocky Fielding (UK) beat Emmanuel Danso (Ghana)- Knockout

Ohara Davies (UK) beat Nicholas Mwangi (Kenya) – Points win, unanimous decision

Badou Jack (SWE) beat Samuel Crossed (USA) - Knockout

Muhammad Waseem (Pakistan) beat Rober Barrera (Colombia) – Points win, unanimous decision.