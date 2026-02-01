Pakistan to boycott India match, but will play in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan "will not take the field in the match against India" on February 15, 2026, the country's government said. However, the Pakistan cricket team will participate in ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The tournament has been in the spotlight, after Bangladesh's absence was announced earlier, following their refusal to tour India over safety concerns. The Asian nation was replaced by Scotland.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh's request to move their matches to tournament co-host Sri Lanka, saying it was not feasible to change the schedule so close to the February 7 start of the tournament.

Amid worsening relations between South Asian nations, sports have been often caught in the middle. World Cricketers' Association (WCA) Chief Executive Tom Moffat earlier called for the "game’s leaders to work with all stakeholders, including Governing Bodies, leagues and players, to unite the sport, rather than allowing division or exclusion to take hold".

Pakistan-India relations impact on sports

This is not the first time that relations between the two South Asian neighbours have extended into the cricket field.

In 2025 Asia Cup, India played all its matches in "neutral venue" Dubai after refusing to travel to host nation Pakistan for the tournament. Until 2027, Pakistan will also play at a neutral venue in any event hosted by India, as part of the same agreement.

This came months after India and Pakistan suspended visas and major agreements, months after a deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

As the two nations met on the pitch for the first time after the hostilities in 2025, tempers flared. Here's a look at some heated moments during the Asia Cup:

No handshake: First seen at the September 14 match, Indian team refused to shake hands with Pakistan both at the time of the toss, and after winning the match. After the first instance, the no-handshake policy remained during multiple matches, leading many fans to question how politics takes a toll on sports.

Boycott threat: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodges a complaint with ICC about match referee Andy Pycroft, and demanded his immediate removal. The team also threatened to withdraw from the eight-team Twenty20 competition.

Pakistan cancels pre-match conference: The team cancelled at least 2 pre-match press conferences leading up to separate matches against India. After the no-handshake row, they had also withdrawn from the post-match presentation, with the exception of Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who was there to collect an award.

Asia Cup final trophy no where to be seen: After India beat Pakistan in the final, they reportedly refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

'Denied' trophy: In a bizarre finale to a politically charged tournament, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, told reporters that they were "denied" the trophy after refusing to accept it from Naqvi.