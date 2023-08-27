Pakistan on the right track, but other teams are dangerous: Akram

Fast-bowling legend thinks that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are capable of pulling off a surprise in the Asia Cup

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan will continue to bat at No 4 in the oder. - AFP

Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram warned India and Pakistan against complacency in the Asia Cup which will get under way in Pakistan on August 30.

Pakistan will host four matches in the continental showpiece, while the rest of the matches, including the final, will be held in Sri Lanka.

The tournament offers Asian team ideal preparations for the ICC World Cup which will get under way on October 5 in India.

On paper, Pakistan, the new world number one in ICC ODI rankings, and India have the strongest teams.

And all eyes will be on the big clash between the two Asian giants on September 2 in Pallekele.

But Akram says Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and even Afghanistan can pull off a surprise.

“Last time (in the Asia Cup in the UAE), we thought India and Pakistan were the favourites, but Sri Lanka won the tournament. So, all these three teams are dangerous,” the former Pakistan captain said at an event in Dubai on Sunday.

“It’s a long tournament, you can’t win one match and reach the semifinals. So the teams have to take one match at a time.”

The greatest left-arm fast bowler the game has ever seen, Akram says the 50 overs format in the Asia Cup will also test the fitness level of some of the young Indian, Pakistani and Sri Lankan pacers.

"It’s also the 50 overs format, not 20 overs, so it needs different mindset, different fitness levels. Now all the young bowlers, whether from India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka, you will now know whether they are capable of bowling 10 overs,” he said.

“These young bowlers are all used to bowling four overs. So this is a good idea from the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) to have the 50 overs Asia Cup because immediately after this you have the World Cup.”

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram says the teams have to take one match at a time. - PTI

While showering praise on the Pakistan team that have recently grabbed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings, Akram says there are still areas to improve on for Babar Azam’s team.

“Very proud to be Pakistani. Our team is on the right track. They have also become the number one team in ICC world rankings. The way they have been performing, they are looking like a complete team,” he said.

“Winning is a habit and Pakistan has got that habit now. It’s a good sign. But I think (opening batsman) Fakhar Zaman is looking out for form. He hasn’t performed in the Lanka Premier League, he hasn’t performed well in the last three matches for Pakistan in the Afghanistan series.

“I hope he returns to form. In the middle order, they are playing Mohammad Rizwan at number four. So just stick to this formula. You can change according to situation sometimes, but overall, this should be your batting order.”

Akram then admitted that India’s squad for the Asia Cup looks solid.

“They are trying different things, new players, especially in the T20 format. They are trying new players, they are trying new captains. But I saw their Asia Cup squad and it’s a very balanced squad,” he said.

But the 57-year-old reiterated that India and Pakistan can ill afford to take the other teams lightly.

“The India-Pakistan game is very important. We know so much support, so many eye-balls, so many people will be following this match,” he said.

“But don’t forget that there are other teams as well. Last time Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup. So the other teams are also there to play good cricket.”