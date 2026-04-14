Pakistan make history at South Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship

Pakistan made history at the South Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship 2026 in Dagana, Sri Lanka, delivering a stunning clean sweep of all Duo category podiums across Adult, Under-18, and Under-16 divisions to finish second overall on the medal table with 12 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze medals — 22 in total.

In the Adult Duo events, M. Ali Rashid and M. Yousuf Ali claimed gold in Duo Men/Classic, while Ali Rashid paired with Dr. Isra Waseem to win gold in Duo Mixed.

Kainat Arif and Isra Waseem took silver in Duo Women/Show, with Rishaal Khan and Abdullah claiming silver in Duo Mixed.

The Show System categories were equally dominant. In Adults, M. Yousuf Ali and Umer Yaseen won gold in Ju-Jitsu Show Men, Kainat Arif and Isra Waseem triumphed in Show Women, and Muhammad Ali Rashid, with Isra Waseem claimed gold in Show Mixed.

Pakistan’s younger generation proved equally impressive. In the Under-16 Ju-Jitsu Duo, Zunaira Zulfiqar and Sundus Ali claimed gold, while in the Under-18 category, Muhammad Abdullah Ali and Sundus Ali won gold, with Ibad ur Rehman and Muhammad Abdullah Ali taking silver.

Young athletes Rishaal Khan, Zunaira Zulfiqar Ali, Ibad ur Rehman, and Rashid Ali all delivered outstanding performances in the youth categories, signalling a strong pipeline of talent for future senior competitions.

Beyond the Duo sweep, Pakistan’s fighters also delivered in the Fighting and Ne-Waza categories. Muhammad Ali Rashid claimed gold at -62 kg, Abdullah won gold at -77 kg, Kainat Arif took gold at -57 kg, Rishaal Khan won silver at -48 kg, and Rishaal Khan also added a bronze in Youth Ju-Jitsu. Zunaira Zulfiqar secured a bronze medal at Under-16 -44 kg.

Kainat Arif, one of the standout performers, is sponsored by Suhail Galadari, Co‑Chairman of Galadari Brothers.

Khalil Ahmed Khan, Founder President of the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, hailed the achievement of the Pakistani athletes.

“Winning both the gold and silver in all Duo categories is a feat rarely seen in any sport. The entire nation should be immensely proud of these champions,” Khan said.