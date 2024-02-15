Pakistan legend Wasim Akram regales Dubai fans at fun-filled informative show

The sixteen-year-old qualifies to play in one of the two Challenge Tour events in Abu Dhabi in April
Wasim Akram, the cricketer-turned-television pundit who still amasses fans and followers around the world with his presence, recently engaged with a delighted audience at an event organised by ERN Global.
During the show Akram entertained his Dubai fans with loads of engaging stories and anecdotes during the interactive event held in South Barsha.
This show with the ‘Sultan of Swing’ was hosted by popular TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam. The chemistry between the cricket icon and the host was spellbinding.
During the programme, the audience was also allowed to ask Akram questions about the game and life in general, which he patiently answered in great detail.
Guests were also gifted autographed mementoes by Akram.
Excited fans of all ages had a wonderful experience of interacting with the former Pakistan cricket captain turned cricket pundit.
Omer Mirza, CEO, of ERN Global, said he plans to host and organize similar events in the future as well with the assistance of their media partners including Khaleej Times.
The Wasim Akram Live event was supported by local businesses within UAE such as Xpense & Fade Fit.
ALSO READ
The sixteen-year-old qualifies to play in one of the two Challenge Tour events in Abu Dhabi in April
Last qualifiers in the UAE are at Arabian Ranches Golf Club and The Els Club, Dubai later this month
The Signature Event boasts an enhanced total prize fund of $20 million and 700 FedEx Cup Points
Bahrain athletes also made headlines with their dominant performance, claiming 23 medals
Veteran Dutch jockey and former British Champion Apprentice among the nominees for the prestigious honour
Several exciting Arab boxing prospects are on show at the much-anticipated AAM Seddiqi Sports-promoted fight night in Abu Dhabi
In individual competition, Amina Al Awadhi of the Sharjah Women's Sports Club won gold
Legends like Marcel Hug of Switzerland, a six-time Paralympic champion, will be in action