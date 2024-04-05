Pakistan captaincy fiasco: Afridi bares his claws and warns he can be cruel and ruthless if pushed

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi does his trademark celebration after claiming a wicket. - AFP File

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 7:11 PM

Pakistan cricket appears to be in turmoil after the captaincy was taken away from pacer Shaheen Afridi and handed back to erstwhile skipper Babar Azam.

The PCB has entrusted the 29-year-old Babar with the task of reviving the team’s fortunes in the upcoming five-match T20I home series against New Zealand which will be followed by a contest against England in late May. Following this the Green Shirts will head to the United States and the West Indies for the T20 World Cup.

However, Afridi, who led Pakistan to a 1-4 series loss in New Zealand in January, has not taken it lightly and has hit back angrily through social media.

A hard-hitting message was posted on his Instagram story which featured a lion on the prowl.

“Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don't test my patience. Because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you've ever met, but once I reach my limit, you'll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing," said the message on the 29-second Instagram post.

The decision to reappoint Babar as the white-ball skipper has effectively closed the door on Afridi’s T20 captaincy aspirations, which have lasted just one series.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) with captain Babar Azam. - AFP file

Interestingly he had earned the role following his compelling performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he led Lahore Qalandars to consecutive title victories in 2022 and 2023, during which he displayed strong leadership ability and a high cricketing IQ.

Afridi also hit out at the PCB for misquoting him in a press release, where he denied that he had made such a statement.

"I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world," read the PCB statement.

Afridi also strongly believed that Muhammad Rizwan was the right choice to lead the team in white ball cricket and expressed his views on social media.

“I am surprised by the decision by very experienced cricketers in the selection committee. I still believe that if change was necessary, then Rizwan was the best choice! But since now the decision has been made I offer my full support and best wishes to team Pakistan and Babar Azam," the pacer said in a post on X.

ALSO READ