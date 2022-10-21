Pakistan batsman Shan Masood rushed to hospital after blow to head

The 33-year was hit on the side of his head from a stray shot off Mohammad Nawaz on the adjacent net

Shan Masood being attended to by teammates. — Twitter

by James Jose Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 1:45 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 1:49 PM

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood was rushed to hospital after he suffered a blow to his head during a T20 World Cup practice session in Melbourne on Friday, media reports said.

The 33-year was hit on the side of his head from a stray shot off Mohammad Nawaz on the adjacent net.

He was attended to by the team doctor before being rushed to hospital.

Pakistan take on India in their opening game in Melbourne on Sunday.

More to follow...