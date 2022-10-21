Pakistan batsman Shan Masood rushed to hospital after blow to head

The former Australian all-rounder also believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure
Pakistan batsman Shan Masood was rushed to hospital after he suffered a blow to his head during a T20 World Cup practice session in Melbourne on Friday, media reports said.
The 33-year was hit on the side of his head from a stray shot off Mohammad Nawaz on the adjacent net.
He was attended to by the team doctor before being rushed to hospital.
Pakistan take on India in their opening game in Melbourne on Sunday.
More to follow...
The 2012 and 2016 world champions, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, had to first play the qualifiers as they had a poor one year since the previous edition in the UAE
A stray shot from Mohammad Nawaz struck Masood on the head and left him lying flat on the ground before he was sent to hospital for scans
A record 70,000 fans will witness the race next month
The African nation limited the Scots to 132-6 with tidy bowling led by Tendai Chatara (2-14) and Richard Ngarava (2-28) before rattling through the run chase with nine balls to spare
The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday
Disciplined bowling restricted the Caribbean side to 146-5, with Gareth Delany taking a career-best 3-16, before the Irish romped to their target for the loss of just one wicket with 15 balls to spare in Hobart
CP Rizwan and his men had ended a 26-year wait for a World Cup win by defeating Namibia at the T20 showpiece