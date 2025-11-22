  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 22, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB clear.png28.4°C

Rassat claims 'insane' Gurgl slalom for first World Cup victory

The 27-year-old, who had never been on a World Cup podium before, flew through the second run to finish 0.07 seconds ahead of Belgium's Armand Marchant

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 8:13 PM

Top Stories

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

Dubai Airshow crash: IAF pilot's mortal remains repatriated to India

Dubai Airshow crash: IAF pilot's mortal remains repatriated to India

Dubai Run 2025: From road closures to Bib collection, here's everything you need to know

Dubai Run 2025: From road closures to Bib collection, here's everything you need to know

French skier Paco Rassat claimed a career-first World Cup victory in the men's slalom in Gurgl on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who had never been on a World Cup podium before, flew through the second run to finish 0.07 seconds ahead of Belgium's Armand Marchant with Norway's Atle Lie McGrath a further 0.02sec behind.

Recommended For You

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to build new VVIP terminal

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to build new VVIP terminal

CFI Group strengthens board of directors with strategic appointments of global experts

CFI Group strengthens board of directors with strategic appointments of global experts

Trump to meet New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on November 21

Trump to meet New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on November 21

Dubai schools' new KHDA ratings: What parents need to know

Dubai schools' new KHDA ratings: What parents need to know

Ai Goto dominates Faldo Junior Final in Al Ain; UAE’s Rayhan Ahmed best of home hopes

Ai Goto dominates Faldo Junior Final in Al Ain; UAE’s Rayhan Ahmed best of home hopes

 

Rassat was only 14th in the first run but in the second he took advantage of good conditions before almost all the favourites failed to deliver and pulled off an incredible comeback.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Before Saturday, Rassat's best performance in a World Cup event since making his debut in January 2022 was sixth place in Levi in the first slalom of this season.

"This is insane," Rassat said. "I don't know what to say. I'm very happy today. My dream just came true, so this is amazing."

Rassat now tops the overall World Cup standings, 14 points ahead of Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen who finished 10th in Gurgl. 

McGrath led after the first run, having crossed the line in 52.12 seconds, 0.17sec faster than Finland's Eduard Hallberg and Switzerland's Tanguy Nef.

But the Norwegian made a bad error in his second run and the Finn crashed out as Rassat watched on for a sensational win.

The World Cup continues on Sunday in Gurgl with the women's slalom.