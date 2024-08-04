'Overwhelmed' Yulo wins historic gymnastics Olympic gold for Philippines

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after winning the artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

Carlos Yulo triumphed on Saturday in the men's floor exercise of the gymnastics in Paris for only the second Olympic gold in the history of the Philippines.

The 24-year-old broke down in tears after matching the achievement of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won gold at the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

"I just went for it, I didn't hesitate," said Yulo.

The former world champion perfectly executed his routine, ending with a sure-footed landing to score 15.000 points. It sealed the first gymnastics Olympic medal ever for the Philippines.

Defending champion and world titleholder Artem Dolgopyat of Israel was pushed into silver with 14.966.

"The past months (in general) were hard. I had some problems with my leg and also the training was difficult," said the 27-year-old Dolgopyat.

"It's a hard time in Israel. I tried to do my best in the competition, to show everyone that Israel is very strong and that we can win medals."

Britain's Jake Jarman, who had scored highest in qualifying a week ago, achieved 14.933 to take bronze at Bercy Arena.

Yulo had warned he was "shooting for the stars" in Paris after missing out on the podium in Tokyo.