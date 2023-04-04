Over Dh 1 million up for grabs in Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup

Sinner will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final in Miami
The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the UAE, has announced the highly anticipated Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup is set to kick off on Friday.
Fights for boys and girls in the Under 14 and Under 16 divisions will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on the opening day of the tournament.
The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup is one of the most prestigious events in the UAE’s Jiu-Jitsu calendar and boasts a total value of more than one million dirhams in championship prizes. The Federation has completed all necessary preparations to ensure a successful event for all participants.
“In the coming days, as we observe the holy month, we are making final preparations to organise the hotly anticipated Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in the new format,” said Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAEJJF.
“Over the years, the championship has undergone significant improvements and achieved remarkable progress in terms of competition rates and performance quality.”
“In recognition of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup’s significance as a foundation for developing new and emerging talent, the organising committee has introduced a new Under-14 category to the competitions. This new move reflects the UAEJJF’s commitment to enhancing representation among male and female athletes, while also targeting specific age groups. Furthermore, this decision aligns with the Federation’s strategy to identify and nurture talented players capable of representing national teams and achieving success on the global stage,” he added.
Acknowledging the crucial contribution of clubs and academies to the tournament’s success, Al Shamsi expressed his appreciation for their efforts to encourage maximum participation from their players in the competitions. He emphasised the importance of this participation in terms of boosting players’ preparedness and ensuring they are well-equipped to represent the country across various platforms.
The tournament features four distinct categories this year: Under 14, Under 16, Under 18, and Adults, with each category open to male and female athletes. The preliminary competitions for the Under-14 and Under-16 categories will commence on Friday, April 7, followed by the Under-18 category on Saturday, April 8. The preliminary competitions will conclude with Adult category fights on Sunday, April 9.
In the previous edition, Al Ain Club claimed victory in the Under 16 category of the men’s division, while Baniyas Club emerged as champions in both the Under 18 and Adult categories. Among the women, Palms Sports Academy Team 777 secured the title in the Under 16 category, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club claimed victory in the Under 18 category and Baniyas emerged as champions in the Adult category.
