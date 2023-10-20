Over 300 athletes to compete in twin martial arts spectacle in Dubai

A former resident of the UAE the Northern Irishman enjoys a remarkable record in the iconic DP World Tour tournament which is played at the Emirates Golf Club
Dubai is set to witness an unparalleled martial arts spectacle as the 7th Asian Pencak Silat Championship and the first Middle East Open Pencak Silat Championship take centre stage at Al Nasr Club’s Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall.
Over 300 athletes and 100 officials from 15 countries worldwide will converge on the city for a celebration of athletic prowess, cultural heritage, and international unity.
Pencak Silat is a collective word of an indigenous martial art from the geo-cultural area of the Nusantara Archipelago since the 6th century.
It is an ancient dynamic unarmed and armed combative art of self-defence that promotes personal development,
endurance, discipline, well-being, cultural preservation and community building.
Pencak Silat was inscribed by UNESCO’s “Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” on December 12, 2019. There are 70 National Federation
worldwide, 37 Asian Pencak Silat Federation and 14 countries are members of the National Olympic Council.
What makes this competition particularly exciting is the dynamic and captivating nature of Pencak Silat itself. Combining elements of self-defence, artistic expression, and traditional music, it offers a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience for both participants and spectators alike. The fluid movements, graceful forms, and
powerful strikes of Pencak Silat practitioners have garnered worldwide admiration.
Furthermore, the championship serves as a cultural bridge, uniting and connecting people from different corners of the globe to come together. It provides a platform for athletes to share their unique cultural heritages while fostering camaraderie among nations.
Master Coach Roy Z. Kamsanee, the appointed President of UAE Pencak Silat teaches this dynamic martial art at VIC Sports Complex Dubai. He said: “It is an honour
for us to host two international Pencak Silat championships in Dubai and this is the first ever in the history of UAE and the entire middle.
“We have mapped our next championship in Abu Dhabi for Pencak Silat World Cup in March 2024 followed by the second Middle East Open Pencak Silat championship.
“We have received positive feedback from other Pencak Silat Federation around the world about the upcoming championships in UAE,” he added.
At A Glance
What: 7th Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2023 and 1st Middle East Open Pencak Silat Championship.
Where: Dubai, UAE
When: November 9-12, 2023
Time: 9 am to 9 pm
Venue: Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall, Al Nasr Club, Oud Metha, Dubai
