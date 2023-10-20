Over 300 athletes to compete in twin martial arts spectacle in Dubai

Al Nasr Club to host Asian and Middle East Pencak Silat Championships in November

Competitors and officials at the announcement of the first Middle East Pencak Silat championship and 7th Asian Championship to be held in Al Nasr Dubai UAE 9-12 November 2023. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 3:11 PM

Dubai is set to witness an unparalleled martial arts spectacle as the 7th Asian Pencak Silat Championship and the first Middle East Open Pencak Silat Championship take centre stage at Al Nasr Club’s Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall.

Over 300 athletes and 100 officials from 15 countries worldwide will converge on the city for a celebration of athletic prowess, cultural heritage, and international unity.

Pencak Silat is a collective word of an indigenous martial art from the geo-cultural area of the Nusantara Archipelago since the 6th century.

It is an ancient dynamic unarmed and armed combative art of self-defence that promotes personal development,

endurance, discipline, well-being, cultural preservation and community building.

Pencak Silat was inscribed by UNESCO’s “Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” on December 12, 2019. There are 70 National Federation

worldwide, 37 Asian Pencak Silat Federation and 14 countries are members of the National Olympic Council.

What makes this competition particularly exciting is the dynamic and captivating nature of Pencak Silat itself. Combining elements of self-defence, artistic expression, and traditional music, it offers a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience for both participants and spectators alike. The fluid movements, graceful forms, and

powerful strikes of Pencak Silat practitioners have garnered worldwide admiration.

Furthermore, the championship serves as a cultural bridge, uniting and connecting people from different corners of the globe to come together. It provides a platform for athletes to share their unique cultural heritages while fostering camaraderie among nations.

Master Coach Roy Z. Kamsanee, the appointed President of UAE Pencak Silat teaches this dynamic martial art at VIC Sports Complex Dubai. He said: “It is an honour

for us to host two international Pencak Silat championships in Dubai and this is the first ever in the history of UAE and the entire middle.

“We have mapped our next championship in Abu Dhabi for Pencak Silat World Cup in March 2024 followed by the second Middle East Open Pencak Silat championship.

“We have received positive feedback from other Pencak Silat Federation around the world about the upcoming championships in UAE,” he added.

At A Glance

What: 7th Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2023 and 1st Middle East Open Pencak Silat Championship.

Where: Dubai, UAE

When: November 9-12, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Venue: Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall, Al Nasr Club, Oud Metha, Dubai