Our aim is to inspire the next generation of boys and girls, says Morgan

The England skipper and Irishman Paul Stirling to host junior spring camp at Abu Dhabi Cricket from April 4 to 8

England captain Eoin Morgan. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 5:57 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 5:59 PM

England's 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and 2021 Irish Men's International Player of the Year Paul Stirling are bringing their unique brand of cricket to Abu Dhabi for a week-long coaching masterclass.

The Irish duo, who played together for both Ireland and Middlesex and came up through the ranks of Irish cricket alongside each other as youngsters, will work Zayed Cricket Academy's players aged eight to 19, from April 4 to 8.

Morgan and Stirling are known as two of the most devastating players on the circuit, with the former also regarded as having one of the finest white-ball cricket minds in the world. The opportunity to pick the brains of the Irishmen is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the cricketers that will attend the camp.

"Our main aim throughout the camp is to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to become budding young cricketers and, over everything else, we want them to enjoy playing cricket," said Morgan. "I'm a huge advocate for kids playing cricket as it's a sport that has fantastic values such as discipline, respect and fair play, that stick with you throughout your whole life.

"I've spent a lot of time in Abu Dhabi for ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, Test match cricket, pre-season camps and the Abu Dhabi T10. What I've learned in that time is that the facilities are amazing, the weather is perfect and, as a cricketer, those are two things that you're heavily relying on when you're going out to improve your game. It's one of the best places in the world in regards to faciltities."

The pair were most recently in Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10, where Morgan captained Delhi Bulls to a runner-up spot and Stirling represented capital franchise Team Abu Dhabi for a second successive year.

Stirling, who won the inaugural T10 competition alongside Morgan, became the highest run-scorer in Abu Dhabi T10 history during the tournament's most recent edition and his destructive approach to batting will bring great excitement to Zayed Cricket Academy.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have been coming here regularly since 2008. The facilities are of the highest standard with so much to offer all abilities and ages," said Stirling.

"What a great opportunity for the kids to come and enjoy some cricket Abu Dhabi. It’s the perfect place for all levels to come and work on their game and learn from some of the best coaches going around."

The training camp will be delivered to two age groups; eight-12s (8.30 am to 12.30 pm) and 13-19s (5.00 pm to 8.00 pm). It will take place across Abu Dhabi Cricket's 115,250 m2 of world-class cricket facilities at the multi-sport venue and the final day will include an hour-long Q&A session with Morgan and Stirling that is open to both the kids attending the camp and their parents.

As well as being a superb chance for young cricketers in the UAE to learn from Morgan and Stirling, Abu Dhabi Cricket will welcome international players looking to make the most of this unique opportunity through a number of travel and accommodation packages.

Sir Cook, Banton run coaching session

Earlier, on Thursday, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook and current England batter Tom Banton ran a coaching session with Zayed Cricket Academy players at Abu Dhabi Cricket.

Cook and Banton are currently in the UAE capital training with their respective county sides Essex and Somerset, where the two teams have been preparing for the new season at the world-class facilities at Abu Dhabi Cricket.

And the pair took time out of their own busy training schedules to work with Zayed Cricket Academy's U-8, U-10, U-16 and U-19 players.

Cook, who scored his second-highest score in Test cricket by making 263 against Pakistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in 2015 and also represented Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the County Champion match at the same ground earlier that year, was excited to be back in Abu Dhabi.

He said: "Abu Dhabi Cricket is now the best facility in world cricket."

Prior to arriving in Abu Dhabi, Banton, who lifted the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy with Deccan Gladiators at the end of last year, also said: "I'm back in Abu Dhabi for the third year in a row. I've been here with several different franchises and every year it seems to get better and better, and the boys love it here."