O'Sullivan says he is not motivated by money after storming into ninth UK Snooker final

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England. - AFP

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 11:02 PM

Ronnie O'Sullivan storm into his ninth UK Snooker Championship final with a dominant 6-2 victory over a much younger Hussein Vafaei.

The seven-time world champion grabbed the early advantage and never allowed Iran's Vafaei to get his claws into the game.

O’Sullivan, 47, who triumphed in 1993, 1997, 2001, 2007, 2014, 2017 and 2018 will play either Judd Trump or China's Ding Junhui on Sunday where the first prize is a purse of £250,000.

"Sometimes survival is just the difference, it can help you win tournaments," O'Sullivan told the BBC.

"He missed a few balls, let me off the hook a few times and didn't put any pressure on me. I just want to do myself justice in matches and play well.

"Playing well under pressure is important, but I'm just motivated by cash,” said O’Sullivan

Breaks of 113 and 54 enabled world number one O'Sullivan to lead 2-0, but Vafaei, 29, rallied with a century and won a scrappy fourth frame to restore parity.

It was one-way traffic after that as the seven-time world champion showed his pedigree with breaks of 90, 60, 52 and 50 to secure a spot in his ninth UK Championship final.

Semifinal Results

Venue: Barbican Centre York

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6 Hossein Vafaei 2