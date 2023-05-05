Osimhen and Kvara earn their mural spots alongside Maradona

Napoli fans join Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen as he celebrates after the Italian Serie A match against Udinese. — AFP

By AP Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 2:03 PM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 2:04 PM

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have earned their mural spots on the walls of Naples alongside Diego Maradona.

More than three decades after Maradona led Napoli to its first two Serie A titles, “Osi” and “Kvara” were the biggest reasons behind the team’s runaway success this season.

So it seemed appropriate that both players were involved in the decisive goal when Napoli sealed the “scudetto” (championship) with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.

Osimhen knocked in the rebound after a shot from Kvaratskhelia for the second-half equalizer.

It was Osimhen’s league-best 22nd goal of the season, while “Kvara” is the league’s assist leader with 10 to go along with the Goergia international’s 12 goals scored.