Osaka blasts past Petkovic to reach Melbourne semifinals

The controversial Australian has previously been one of the Serbian's staunchest critics, at one point labelling him a "tool" over his response to the coronavirus pandemic
Sports3 hours ago
Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka blasted her way past Germany's Andrea Petkovic to reach the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set on Friday.
The Japanese star raced through the opening set in just 26 minutes, but was pushed harder in the second before beating Petkovic 6-1, 7-5 to set up a semifinal against third seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova.
Kudermetova beat fellow Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 to book her place in the semifinals.
Osaka was in imperious form in the first set, smashing winner after winner from both sides, racing to a 5-0 lead before Petkovic was at last able to hold serve.
When Osaka broke Petkovic in the opening game of the second set it looked like an early night for the four-time Grand Slam champion.
However, Petkovic lifted her game as Osaka's dropped slightly and the German fought back to skip away to a 4-2 lead.
But Osaka fought back and levelled the set, then broke at 5-5 before comfortably closing out the match.
Osaka said falling behind in the set to someone who was playing better than her was good preparation ahead of this month's Australian Open.
"This is the reason I came and played this tournament, to get myself in challenging situations," she said.
"I felt like I learned from her while I was playing the match.
"It was really cool the way she didn't give up at any point and I felt like I should do the same thing and see what happens."
Halep in semis
Earlier, two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep laboured into the last four to stay on track for a final showdown with Osaka.
The former world No.1, whose season was blighted by injury last year, overcame Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, but it was a hard slog.
"It was really difficult I have to admit," said Halep, who missed Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics last year with a calf injury and ended her season early due to a knee issue.
"I didn't believe I could win this match but I fought till the end and I'm very proud of this."
She was in charge in the first set but her killer instinct deserted her in the second, broken when serving for 5-3 then again when serving for the match, racking up 23 unforced errors.
They traded breaks in the third set until Halep dug deep, saving four break points in the seventh game then breaking in the ninth to clock a tough win.
Now ranked 20, she will play Zheng Qin-wen in the last four after the 126th-ranked Chinese player upset Croatia's Ana Konjuh 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (8/6).
There are two simultaneous WTA events being run as part of the Melbourne Summer Set.
At the other event, American Amanda Anisimova came through a tough test against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to set up a last-four clash against 26th-ranked Russian Daria Kasatkina who beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-5, 6-1.
American Ann Li beat Russian Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 7-5 and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus progressed when Swiss teenager Clara Tauson retired with Sasnovich leading 6-3, 2-0.
The controversial Australian has previously been one of the Serbian's staunchest critics, at one point labelling him a "tool" over his response to the coronavirus pandemic
Sports3 hours ago
At the close, England were 258 for seven, with Bairstow unbeaten on 103 with eight fours and three sixes, and Jack Leach not-out four to trail Australia by 158 runs
Sports3 hours ago
The full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons
Sports4 hours ago
Frenchman Loeb, a nine times world rally champion, was second fastest over the 611km loop near Riyadh to claw back nearly three minutes from his Qatari rival
Sports19 hours ago
He’ll likely need to shake off some rust at this week’s Tournament of Champions
Sports19 hours ago
Following are some facts about the hotel, which has been used to house asylum-seekers
Sports19 hours ago
Elgar defied a hostile Indian attack and body blows from balls that struck him on a difficult pitch to deliver a match-winning performance as he led a successful 240-run chase
Sports22 hours ago