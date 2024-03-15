Oman's Al Mouj Golf is joint winner of Player's Choice honour at Asian Tour Awards Night

The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
At the recent Asian Tour Awards Night held at the Wynn Palace in Macau, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, were the joint winners of the 2023 Players’ Choice Course of the Year.
Al Mouj Golf hosted the 2023 International Series – Oman on the Asian Tour won by Takumi Kanaya (Japan) by four shots with a 10 under par 72 hole score with rounds of 69, 71, 67 and 71.
Al Mouj Golf shared the award with Hong Kong Golf Club.
On a night of celebration for the Asian Tour, Andy Ogletree (US), winner of both the Asian Tour Order of Merit title, as well as The International Series Order of Merit, won the Kyi Hla Han Award for the Player of the Year on the Asian Tour – being voted for by a player’s poll.
Al Mouj Golf, designed by Greg Norman, was officially opened in September, 2012, and has previously hosted a number of tournaments on both the Challenge Tour and the DP World Tour.
The course is played at 7,438 yards and a par 72.
Al Mouj Golf also recently hosted last month the 2024 International Series – Oman on the Asian Tour won by Carlos Ortiz (Mex) with a four stroke victory from Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) with Joaquin Niemann (Chile) a further shot back.
ALSO READ
The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
Russia's world number four tennis player, Daniil Medvedev, said earlier this month he was looking forward to competing
Bernardo Silva’s brace took him to 10 goals for the season in all competitions as the champions win without having to move into top gear
The curtain comes down on the 2023-2024 season at the historic racecourse
The Championship side reached the semifinals of the world's oldest football competition for only the second time ever
The American became only the second golfer this year to accomplish the feat after Joaquin Niemann’s 12-under 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba
The reenergised Greek player will hope to level scores with the Polish player who has beaten her in three of their five previous meetings
The Commonwealth Games champion keeps his Paris Olympics hopes alive after A second successive semifinal appearance on the tour