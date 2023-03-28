Olympic chiefs recommend return to competition of Russian athletes as individuals

The world No.1 added that the injury would also keep her out of Poland's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in mid-April
Olympic chiefs on Tuesday recommended the return to competition of Russian and Belarusian athletes as individuals under a neutral flag with no links to the military.
IOC President Thomas Bach said the IOC had recommended to international federations and international sports event organisers that "athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as Individual Neutral Athletes".
Among other recommendations, the IOC said "teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered".
Also missing out will be "athletes who actively support the war" as well as "athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies".
Bach reiterated that the sanctions against "those responsible for the war, the Russian and Belarusian states and governments", must remain in place.
That means that Russia and Belarus are unable to organise an international sports events on their territory.
Additionally, "no flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications whatsoever of these countries displayed at any sports event or meeting, including the entire venue" and "no Russian and Belarusian government or state official can be invited to or accredited for any international sports event or meeting".
ALSO READ:
The world No.1 added that the injury would also keep her out of Poland's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in mid-April
The 34-year-old helped Germany to glory in Brazil in 2014 but bitterly quit the international scene after the Germans crashed out of the 2018 tournament in Russia
Usyk, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion, will now seek to defend his belts against Britain's Daniel Dubois, the mandatory WBA challenger
Those who want to buy United have to declare their offer to Raine, the merchant bank brought in to assist the club, by 2100 GMT (1 am UAE Time, Thursday) on Wednesday
The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27
It is Perez's second career pole and second in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen will start from 15th
Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final
Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leaders at The Etihad Stadium