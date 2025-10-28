Olympic champions New Zealand to face France in Dubai 7s opener

Emirates Dubai 7s, the Middle East’s largest sports and entertainment festival, revealed the pools and match schedule for this year’s HSBC SVNS, with a host of top quality fixtures to look out for.

Day 1 opens with a mouthwatering women’s clash between reigning Olympic champions, New Zealand, and a strong French outfit while over in the men’s competition, the pick of the first round sees 2025 HSBC SVNS League champions, Argentina, take on Emirates Dubai 7s defending champions, Fiji.

The 2025 Emirates Dubai 7s takes place at The Sevens Stadium on November 28-30, ahead of the National Day public holiday, with tickets for the event available now via emiratesdubai7s.com

A line-up of iconic music acts has already been confirmed for the three-day festival with Tinie Tempah, Sean Paul and Shaggy taking to the stage on November 29, before superstar DJs EZ and FISHER bring the event to a close in style on November 30.

On the rugby pitch, there is so much for fans to look forward to following the announcement of the fixtures and schedule for the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS Series 2025/2026.

Men’s Tournament

In the men’s competition, made up of eight teams, Fiji, Argentina, South Africa and France have been drawn together in Pool A, bringing together last year’s winners in Dubai (Fiji), the 2024/2025 league winners (Argentina), Olympic champions (France) and World Championship winners (South Africa).

Fiji will be confident of defending the title they won courtesy of a 19-5 victory over Spain last time out, their first success in Dubai since 2015.

Pool B sees New Zealand’s All Blacks open their account against crowd favourites Great Britain on November 29, closely followed by 2025 Dubai finalists, Spain, versus Australia.

The first set of Pool A fixtures, meanwhile, sees holders Fiji take on Argentina, while South Africa go up against France.

New Zealand face Australia in what is arguably the standout fixture of the early stages, while Fiji and South Africa go head-to-head immediately after that game. Two consecutive matches which fans in attendance certainly won’t want to miss.

Women’s Tournament

This year’s women’s tournament also sees eight nations competing for glory at The Sevens Stadium, including reigning champions Australia, seeking a sixth consecutive title in Dubai having secured the 2024 trophy with a thrilling 28-24 victory over New Zealand in an epic final.

New Zealand, who won the 2024/2025 Series overall, adding to their Olympic and World Championship successes, face France, third-place finishers last year, in an intriguing opening match on November 29, with the two teams joined in Pool A by USA and Fiji.

In Pool B, holders Australia begin the defence of their crown against Japan, while Great Britain who, as ever, will be well supported, take on Canada.

Other matches to look out for later the same day include Fiji versus France, and New Zealand versus USA.

Mathew Tait, Festival Director of Emirates Dubai 7s, said: “Announcing the fixtures and schedule for the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS Series 2025/2026 is always an exciting milestone – it means the new season is about to kick off, and it all starts here in Dubai.

“As the first leg of the global series, Dubai sets the stage for what’s to come. The schedule is packed with standout fixtures and fans can look forward to seeing the world’s best back on the pitch.

“Emirates Dubai 7s is where world-class sport, music and entertainment collide, and this year’s edition promises to be one of our biggest yet. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

Tickets for this year’s festival are available now via emiratesdubai7s.com.