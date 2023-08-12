Olympic champion McLaughlin-Levrone to miss World Athletics Championships due to injury

The England captain had one year left on his contract and was unlikely to stay with the Spurs
American 400 metres hurdles Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said on Friday that she will miss the World Championships due to a "minor knee issue", with the global showcase set to begin in Budapest next week.
The 24-year-old was among the biggest names expected to compete and was entered in the 400 metres flat, breaking into new territory after she shattered her own world record to win gold in the hurdles last year in Eugene.
"I am sad to share that I must withdraw from this year's World Championships meet in Budapest," she wrote on Instagram.
"After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year's Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!"
McLaughlin-Levrone was the woman to beat after winning the 400 metres at the U.S. championships in a world-leading 48.74 seconds last month, proving lethal in the flat event.
The World Championships start next Saturday.
ALSO READ
The men's 100m final is take place on Sunday, 20 August and the women's 100m final is on Monday, 21 August.
Zharnel Hughes,is the fastest man in the world over 100m this year with a time of 9.83 seconds and has broken the British 100m and 200m records.
The England captain had one year left on his contract and was unlikely to stay with the Spurs
The Wimbledon champion said that in the tough moments it was important to believe in yourself
India find themselves without a settled number four batter in the one-day squad ahead of this year's home World Cup
The allrounder is now the skipper in all three formats of the game and the BCB said they would ask the 36-year-old if he was comfortable with the workload
The American began his bid with six birdies in his opening round of 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship
The 'Blue and Yellow' will play Spain in the last four on Saturday after the Dutch failed to make it to the semifinals
The Reds lost midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League last month but have moved to rope in the talented 21-year-old Ecuador international
The event has the potential to be a game-changer for the sport and to provide a platform to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to an international and regional audience