Olympic-bound Safiya wants to inspire Emirati girls to follow in her footsteps

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 5:16 PM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 5:17 PM

On a November morning last year, Safiya Al Sayegh wasn’t expecting any surprises when she was driving back to Dubai after attending an awards ceremony at Abu Dhabi. Having already represented the UAE at the World Cycling Championships, the 22-year-old was content with how her career was progressing as a professional rider.

She was still behind the wheel when her phone rang. It was the president of the UAE Cycling Federation calling her to break the news that she had qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (July 26-August 11).

“It was a very emotional moment. Me and my mum, we both were in tears in the car. Then my father called me over the phone and he was so happy,” Safiya recalled.

No wonder there were tears of joy for Safiya who had just made history by becoming the first Emirati female cyclist to qualify for the Olympics.

Safiya, who rides for UAE Team ADQ, the professional women’s road racing team, also completed her graduation in graphic designing from the University of Dubai early this month.

In an exclusive interview with the City Times, the rising star opened up about balancing her cycling career and studies and the importance of family support in the development of young Emirati sportswomen. Excerpts from the interview:

You were into sports from a very young age, you played different sports before you fell in love with cycling. Did you always find a sporting environment in your family?

I come from a sporting household, I am very blessed to have an ex-professional footballer in the family which is my father (Mukhtar Al Sayegh). My father played for the UAE in the Youth World Cup. So being a sportsman, he supported me, but he was also a bit worried about my academics, my grades. But I convinced him that I can manage both sports and school. I actually realized that sports help you focus better on anything you do in life, it improves your concentration level. That’s what happened with me, my grades improved and I was doing good in sports too. So I was very happy that I could show him I could do both.

In a recent panel discussion, you said your youngest sister had no clue about Olympics when you made it to the Paris Games. But now probably more young girls in the country would be curious to know about Olympics and how to become an Olympian in future. You have got a beautiful opportunity to become a trendsetter…

It’s a big responsibility because people would be following your every step, they can be critical of it, they can be supportive of it. You have both sides, but then the support keeps you going. It’s incredible to be able to set a mark and I hope more girls would be inspired to follow in my footsteps. Even if they don’t become elite athletes, I hope that more girls would be more active in their lives, so they follow their passion, they can chase their dreams in life. Sometimes, as women, we tend to criticise ourselves more, we doubt ourselves, and I actually I have doubted myself for many years, I am really trying to learn how to actually motivate myself before people motivate me because there have been moments when people have trusted me more than I have trusted my abilities. So what I actually like to promote among women is following your passion, chasing your dreams and believing in your abilities.

You have already proven your ability as a road cyclist. But it’s going to be a gruelling 158-km road race at the Paris Games. What’s your goal?

The goal is definitely to complete the race. It’s going to be a very brutal race and I haven’t done as many races as other riders I will be competing with in Paris. But being there with them is an achievement for me. I don’t want to stop at that because I want to represent the UAE the best way possible.