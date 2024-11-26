Ogilvie claims EPGA Match victory after thrilling four-way tie and two-hole playoff

Tom Ogilvie, representing Dubai Creek Resort, winner of the recent Emirates PGA Match at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Abu Dhabi after a two-hole play-off. - Supplied photo

Tom Ogilvie from Dubai Creek Resort emerged victorious after a dramatic two-hole playoff to claim the title at the Emirates PGA’s EPGA Match, held at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club in Abu Dhabi.

The event, which saw 27 professional golfers representing the Emirates PGA, was a tightly contested affair. Ogilvie shot a solid one-under-par 71, tying for first place with three other competitors: Jackson Bell (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates), Joaquin Estevez (51 Golf, Dubai), and Freddie Price (Al Zorah Golf Club).

A sudden-death playoff was needed to determine the winner, with Ogilvie making an impressive birdie-birdie finish to win outright on the second extra hole, securing the Dhs 2,520 first prize cheque.

Ogilvie started strong with a three-under-par 33 on the front nine, which included birdies on holes 3 and 7, a dropped shot on hole 5, and an eagle on the 535-yard par-5 ninth hole.

Despite three bogeys on the back nine (holes 13, 14, and 16), Ogilvie’s performance was anchored by a birdie on the 437-yard par-4 17th and a steady par on the final hole, rounding out his eventful 71.

Kieren Pratt, the EGF representative coordinating the Emirates PGA, said: “We’ve had another excellent Emirates PGA Match at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club. I want to thank every pro for participating.

"Congratulations to Tom for his win. In my time here in the UAE, I’ve never seen a four-way tie at an Emirates PGA Match. It was fantastic to witness such a great turnout from our local pros.”

The next Emirates PGA fixture is the Al Ain PGA Match at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Results: Ogilvie (Dubai Creek Resort) 71 Bell (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) 71 Estevez (51 Golf, Dubai) 71 Price (Al Zorah Golf Club) 71 Singh (CH3, The Els Club, Dubai) 72

Hejna (Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai) 72