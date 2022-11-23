Offside with Sahil: Argentina have their backs to the wall after shock Saudi defeat

Suryakumar struck an imperious 111 not out off just 51 balls as the tourists posted 191-6 at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval
Football fans over the world are still recovering from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history Saudi Arabia, who defeated Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener. Goals by Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari stunned the favourites Argentina on Tuesday. It was certainly a fantastic moment for Saudi Arabia who are ranked No. 51 to beat Argentina, who are ranked No.3.
Their first loss for Argentina after 36 games couldn’t have come at a worse time as it was their first game in this year's World Cup. The loss has put huge pressure on Lionel Messi, who is yet to win a World Cup title for his country.
Clearly, Argentina messed up their playing XI. It was a shock for all the fans that Lisandro Martínez didn’t start the game and came on as a substitute in the 60th minute when two goals were already conceded.
Martinez has been in unbelievable form so he was expected to be the first centre back for Argentina. Instead, Nicolás Otamendi was given a start by coach Lionel Scaloni. Giving a start to Papu Gómez was another mistake by the Argentina team. Despite being a world class player Paulo Dybala too wasn’t a good selection by Scaloni for this game, given his recent injury.
There’s no taking away from Saudi Arabia, who played like real heroes for their country. They were coming in with crunching tackles and they did not get intimidated by a team like Argentina.
The world class goal by Salem Al Dawsari will always be remembered in the history of football, when he scored in the 53rd minute, leaving Argentina 37 minutes to get an equaliser.
Saudi Arabia just stuck to their guns and didn’t let the opposition go through their defence. Another star of the game for Saudi Arabia was the goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais who made some good saves and was rightfully awarded the man of the match.
The pressure now lies on Argentina to prove their capabilities and bounce back and still be one of the favourites at the World Cup.
But now even the die-hard fans of Messi will have their doubts if Argentina can make it to the final.
A T20 World Cup winner with England last week, Hales noted that the T10 format adds more to his game
All three are also looking to become the first three-time champion of the tournament
Verstappen, the double world champion, is seeking 15th victory of the year, thereby extending his own record of 14 race wins, which for now is the most results bagged in a single season
World No.1 Rory McIlroy picked up four shots in the last three holes to stay within a reasonable distance of the leaders
The German driver, one of the all-time greats and a popular driver, stands third on the list of the most F1 race wins and podium finishes behind Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton and icon Michael Schumacher
World No.1 McIlroy faltered after a bright start
Argentina will begin their campaign on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia in Group C