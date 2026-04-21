Novak Djokovic reveals Virat Kohli got him into cricket, hints at India visit

Tennis and cricket fans just got their latest crossover moment and it stars two modern greats.

Novak Djokovic has revealed that Virat Kohli is the reason he started following cricket, turning a cross‑sport admiration into almost a fan confession. In a recent interaction on the sidelines of the Laureus World Sports Awards, the 24-time Grand Slam champion spoke about how his interest in the game is directly linked to India’s batting superstar.

He called Kohli a “friend” and someone he "respects and admires", and then admitted he hadn’t really followed cricket earlier. It was, he said, through Kohli that he began watching and then tracking the sport more closely.

"Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. He's actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I hadn't followed it before, but through him, I started following it more,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.

Coming from one of tennis’ most relentless competitors, that acknowledgment says a lot about the pull Kohli has beyond cricket‑playing countries.

What makes this even more endearing is that their relationship has mostly played out long‑distance so far, through mutual appreciation and the occasional viral social media exchange. Kohli has spoken before about being in touch with Djokovic and rating him among the greatest to ever step on a tennis court and fans have lapped up every interaction.

Now, Djokovic has given fans one more reason to celebrate. He has floated the idea of teaming up with Kohli for a day that brings both their worlds together.

"Hopefully, when I come, I don't want to say if, but when I come to India, he can join me. We could do a little bit of tennis and a little bit of cricket, have fun, and just spread positive, good vibes while celebrating sport," the tennis star was quoted as saying.

For Indian fans, especially for those who enjoy both cricket and global sport, it’s the kind of crossover you’d normally only dream of on social media. But who knows, one day it may even turn into reality.