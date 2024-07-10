E-Paper

'Not like us': Argentina hit back after Canadian rapper Drake loses Copa bet

Drake posted an image on Instagram that showed his bet would have given him a $2.88 million payout if Canada won

By Reuters

Argentina responded with a comprehensive victory over Canada. — X
Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 2:26 PM

Argentina took a shot at music artist Drake after the Canadian lost $300,000 on a bet his country would beat the defending champions in Tuesday's Copa America semifinal, using rap rival Kendric Lamar's song to send him a message.

Drake posted an image on Instagram that showed his bet would have given him a $2.88 million payout if Canada won, but goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi moved Argentina into a fourth final in five editions.


The World Cup winners responded to Drake's post with a photo accompanied by the caption: "Not like us", the title of a 'diss' track released by Lamar in May which criticised the Canadian artist and which has been streamed nearly half a billion times on Spotify.

The music video has over 115 million views on YouTube after both rappers released several solo tracks taking aim at each other.


Argentina are looking to secure a record 16th Copa America title and will play either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday's final.

