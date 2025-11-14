North Korea is basking in its dominance of women’s youth football after a third World Cup win in just over a year‭, ‬sporting success that is being used to justify the secretive state’s political system‭.‬

A 3-0‭ ‬win against the Netherlands in Morocco on Saturday saw the North Koreans lift a second successive Women’s U-17‭ ‬World Cup‭, ‬and fourth in all‭, ‬following their victory 12‭ ‬months ago‭.‬

The back-to-back U-17‭ ‬triumphs came after North Korea‭, ‬which is largely closed off to the outside world‭, ‬also won the Women’s World Cup at under-20‭ ‬level in September 2024‭.‬

The North Koreans swept all before them in Morocco‭, ‬scoring a tournament record 25‭ ‬goals and conceding just three as they won all seven of their matches‭.‬

The triumph saw North Korea’s propaganda machine swing into action on Monday with the team’s exploits seized upon by state media as bringing‭ ‬“joy to our beloved motherland”‭.‬

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper blazed a state news agency KCNA piece across its front page trumpeting‭: ‬“Our players ran across the pitch waving the dignified flag of our republic with pride‭.‬”

Nuclear-armed but impoverished‭, ‬North Korea is more often in the news for sanctions-busting ballistic missile launches‭, ‬but sees‭ ‬investment in sporting success as a way to vindicate its political system‭.‬

Inspiration to the people

The victory served as‭ ‬“great encouragement and inspiration to all the people‭ ... ‬to host the 9th Party Congress as a victorious and glorious event‭,‬”‭ ‬said state mouthpiece KCNA‭.‬

It was referring to the once-every-five-years gathering of the country’s highest decision-making body presided over by leader Kim Jong Un‭.‬

A year ago‭, ‬officials staged a street parade upon the players’‭ ‬return from the U-17‭ ‬World Cup‭.‬

Hong Min‭, ‬analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification‭, ‬told AFP he expected a repeat of those celebrations in Pyongyang in the next few days‭.‬

“There is a strong perception that the country is culturally backward and isolated‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

“So they will want to use this to project an image that their social and cultural foundations are strong and vibrant‭.‬”

Hong said children with athletic potential were selected early for training‭.‬

“The North finds elite athletes at a very young age and pours in deep investment at a state level with an aim to stage them in global competition‭,‬”‭ ‬Hong said‭.‬

“Players in return feel they must repay such investment with their performances‭.‬”

He said such an approach was‭ ‬“commonly seen in socialist countries”‭ ‬where the state takes a central role developing elite athletes‭.‬

The strength in women’s football is a contrast to North Korea’s men‭, ‬who are ranked 120th by FIFA and have not qualified for a World Cup since 2010‭.‬

The senior North Korea women’s team are ranked 10th and will be one of the favourites for next year’s Women’s Asian Cup in Australia‭.‬

Of the 12‭ ‬teams that have qualified‭, ‬only Japan‭ (‬eighth‭) ‬have a higher world ranking‭. ‬

‭ ‬Stricter approach

Lee Jung-woo‭, ‬a senior lecturer in sports and leisure policy at the University of Edinburgh‭, ‬said North Korea takes a stricter approach to youth sport than countries in the West‭.‬

“In youth football‭, ‬I think European sport organisations highlight more on having fun‭,‬”‭ ‬he said in an interview with German outlet‭ ‬DW‭.‬

But in North Korea‭, ‬young players‭ ‬“join very highly disciplined‭, ‬highly systematic and highly professionalised training regimes‭, ‬so in early ages they can excel”‭.‬

The Netherlands U-17‭ ‬coach Olivier Amelink conceded that the North Koreans had been in a class of their own in skill‭, ‬fitness and intensity‭.‬

“I don’t think we could have beaten them‭. ‬I think the gap‭ ... ‬is simply too big to compete with them at the moment‭,‬”‭ ‬he told Fifa.com after the final‭.‬

“They outplayed us throughout the entire match‭.‬”

North Korea’s Yu Jong Hyang was the player of the tournament‭, ‬netting a joint-record eight goals in the finals to take home both the Golden‭ ‬Boot award for top scorer and Golden Ball for player of the tournament‭.‬

“Our players played the final match wonderfully‭,‬”‭ ‬said midfielder Ri Ui Gyong‭, ‬who scored the third goal in the final‭.‬

“All 25‭ ‬goals were incredible‭, ‬and we scored them because our players believed in each other and gave it their all‭.‬”‭ ‬­