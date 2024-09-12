Norris says he does not expect Piastri to gift him race wins

Lando Norris (right) is 62 points behind Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen with eight rounds remaining. — AFP

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 8:39 PM

Lando Norris said he was not expecting teammate Oscar Piastri to gift him race wins despite McLaren's decision to put the Briton first in the Formula One title battle with Max Verstappen.

Team principal Andrea Stella told the BBC ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix that McLaren wanted to support Norris "without too much compromise on our principles".

Norris told reporters in Baku that the reset was more likely for lower positions rather than if they were running first and second.

"He's still fighting for his own racing. He's still going out and doing his stuff. And it could be that there's no time this year that he needs to help me," said the Briton. "It's more that I've got Oscar's help when needs be.

"If he's fought for a win and he's deserving of a win, then he deserves to win.

"If he goes out and he's better than me, and performs better than me, and outqualifies me, and he wins a race, that's because he's done a better job."

Norris is second overall and 62 points behind Red Bull's triple world champion Verstappen with eight rounds remaining, plus three sprint races, while Piastri is fourth and 106 off the lead.

There are a maximum 232 points still to be won in the drivers' championship.

McLaren are chasing both titles and could go top in the constructors' standings in Baku, with the team only eight points behind once-dominant Red Bull.

Norris said it would hurt to miss out by a few points but he also did not want to be given a title.

"That's not how I want to win a championship. I want to win it by fighting against Max, by beating Max, beating my competitors and proving that I'm the best on track," he said. "And that's how I want to win."

Piastri said separately that while team orders were "not that fun" he realised there was a bigger picture.

"Of course, being selfish, I would prefer to not have it, but I'm very aware that it's not just about me and I'm happy to play a supporting role at this point in the season," added the Australian.