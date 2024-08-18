No medal, no problem, Vinesh Phogat receives hero's welcome in India

The 24-year-old rookie pro carded an opening round 70 to be tied 16th on the Professional Golf Tour of India event
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a warm welcome in Imlota village in Bhiwani, Haryana, following a bittersweet Paris Olympics campaign.
Phogat became the first Indian women's wrestler to reach an Olympic final, but was disqualified for breaching the weight limit.
After a roadshow in Jhajjar and Sonipat districts, Vinesh continued her journey along with close friends and loved ones.
Despite not receiving a medal for her efforts and landmark wins at the Olympics, an excited crowd of thousands welcomed the wrestler like they would have welcomed with a medal around her neck.
People thronged in thousands to get a glimpse of one of the country's most celebrated athletes of recent times, waiting to get a selfie with her. She was welcomed with garlands and flowers.
Phogat arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Airport on Saturday to a rousing reception. The Haryana-born wrestler became emotional and broke down in tears during the reception at the airport, where Olympic medal-winning wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia also turned up to welcome her.
Phogat was disqualified before the women's 50kg final due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.
Following her disqualification, Phogat had on August 7 requested the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award her the silver medal, but CAS rejected her appeal.
A day after her disqualification, a heartbroken Phogat also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.
Phogat had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals.
Phogat, one of the leaders in the Indian wrestlers' protest against politician Brij Bhushan Singh over alleged sexual harassment incidents against female athletes, outclassed Lopez with a 5-0 score.
The Indian started her Paris campaign with a bang, pulling off a shock win over Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16 in what was the Japanese wrestler's only defeat of her glorious career.
Susaki was not only the defending champion but also a three-time world champion in the 50 kg freestyle category and the current Asian champion.
