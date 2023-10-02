Night fever rocks Emirates Golf Club’s famed Faldo Course

High-scoring Sangal, Jackson, Ravenscroft and Malhotra win popular ‘Midnight Madness’ event

Left to right: winners of the EGC Midnight Madness Naranj Sangal, Rohit Malhotra, James Jackson and Oliver Ravenscroft. - Supplied photo

Mon 2 Oct 2023

Anytime is a good time to play golf as Niranj Sangal, James Jackson, Oliver Ravenscroft and Rohit Malhotra demonstrated when they teamed up to win a thrilling renewal of ‘Midnight Madness’ at the Emirates Golf Club.

Members and guests came along to enjoy 27 holes sponsored by OMA Emirates over the floodlit Faldo Course.

Nine holes consisted of a two-ball scramble and the remaining eighteen holes were played as a fourball scramble.

Despite golfing in the early hours, the weather showed no mercy, with temperatures reaching 33 degrees. Nevertheless, the heat was no match for the players as

the winning team of Sangal, Jackson, Ravenscroft and Malhotra took home the trophy with a superb overall score of 33 under par.

Their 18-hole scramble consisted of a staggering 12 birdies and 5 eagles. Ravenscroft and Malhotra contributed six birdies from the back nine of the two-ball scramble and Sangal and JJackson contributed five.

Second place went to the team of Kieran Shaw, Jack Mountford, Chris McCarthy and Joe Keely with a great overall score of 31 under par.

The fourball claimed first place in the 18-hole scramble event with an incredible score of 29 under par, six shots clear of 2nd place.

Their score card was made up of none other than birdies and eagles with eight birdies and 10 eagles.

Third place went to the team of Sultan Mahmood, Noman Mahmood, Shahid Habib and Muhammad Siddiqui with an impressive overall score of 28 under par.

In the two-ball scramble on the back 9 holes, Shahid Habib and Muhammad Siddiqui produced an excellent round of six under to contribute nicely to the overall score.

The event was followed by breakfast on the Spike Bar terrace.