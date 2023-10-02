Night fever rocks Emirates Golf Club’s famed Faldo Course

Emirati duo ready for big fight in Sardinia to keep team crown within reach
Anytime is a good time to play golf as Niranj Sangal, James Jackson, Oliver Ravenscroft and Rohit Malhotra demonstrated when they teamed up to win a thrilling renewal of ‘Midnight Madness’ at the Emirates Golf Club.
Members and guests came along to enjoy 27 holes sponsored by OMA Emirates over the floodlit Faldo Course.
Nine holes consisted of a two-ball scramble and the remaining eighteen holes were played as a fourball scramble.
Despite golfing in the early hours, the weather showed no mercy, with temperatures reaching 33 degrees. Nevertheless, the heat was no match for the players as
the winning team of Sangal, Jackson, Ravenscroft and Malhotra took home the trophy with a superb overall score of 33 under par.
Their 18-hole scramble consisted of a staggering 12 birdies and 5 eagles. Ravenscroft and Malhotra contributed six birdies from the back nine of the two-ball scramble and Sangal and JJackson contributed five.
Second place went to the team of Kieran Shaw, Jack Mountford, Chris McCarthy and Joe Keely with a great overall score of 31 under par.
The fourball claimed first place in the 18-hole scramble event with an incredible score of 29 under par, six shots clear of 2nd place.
Their score card was made up of none other than birdies and eagles with eight birdies and 10 eagles.
Third place went to the team of Sultan Mahmood, Noman Mahmood, Shahid Habib and Muhammad Siddiqui with an impressive overall score of 28 under par.
ALSO READ
In the two-ball scramble on the back 9 holes, Shahid Habib and Muhammad Siddiqui produced an excellent round of six under to contribute nicely to the overall score.
The event was followed by breakfast on the Spike Bar terrace.
Emirati duo ready for big fight in Sardinia to keep team crown within reach
Jeev Milkha Singh tied 12th in Asian Tour ievent at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Tamsui.
Warham and Casey denied on the count back at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Fire course
American Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari of Greece to reach Pan Pacific Open final in Japan
Longchamp rolls out the red carpet as the flat season reaches its climax with a top-class edition of the €5m Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.
M. S. Kim and S. E. Lim narrowly denied at UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
U.S. Open quarter finalist Zheng Qinwen claims tennis gold as India's shooters break the world record as when winning gold in the 50m team rifle competition
Kimia Yousofi, who resettled in Australia last year, says she represents Afghan girls who don't have permission for education and sports