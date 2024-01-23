Nicolai and Norman dominate International Pairs at Montgomerie Golf Club

Winners and officials at the recent UAE International Pairs at Montgomerie Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 7:33 PM

The pairing of Norman Nikolai (7) and Kai Norman (18) scored 46 points to dominate the UAE International Pairs at the Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai on the 2023 – 24 Race to Obidos.

Their impressive win by five points was highlighted with nines of 25 and 21 points. Both players contributed to the team score – with a combined betterball front nine of 29 gross.

Runners-up were the pairing of Edward Pell (9) and Quinton Swartberg (10) with 41 points.

A total of 32 teams competed with nine pairings scoring 38 points or better.

The winning three pairs qualify to play in the UAE Final of the Race to Obidos to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Saturday 9th March, with the leading team from the Final winning an all expenses trip - representing the UAE in the World Final of the Race to Obidos in Portugal.

The next Club Qualifier will be held on Saturday 27th January, 2024 at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

The UAE International Pairs is sponsored and supported by Callaway, Lamer Capital Limited, White Eagle Sport, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, GOLFTEC, Delta Aviation, Tbilisi Hills, EVOCUS, Palm Tees and Golf Nuts. For further information Visit: www.uaeinternationalpairsgolf.com

Rresults

(Stableford)

M. Nicolai & K. Norman 46.

E. Pell & Q. Swartberg 41.

N. Quigley & C. Coakley 39.