Nick Kyrgios into Wimbledon semifinals

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns to Chile's Cristian Garin during their men's singles quarterfinal. — AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 8:49 PM

Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets.

The world No.40 raced to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win and will tackle either Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz for a place in the final.