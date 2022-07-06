Nick Kyrgios into Wimbledon semifinals

The Tour de France started from Copenhagen last Friday with three stages in Denmark
Sports1 day ago
Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets.
The world No.40 raced to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win and will tackle either Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz for a place in the final.
The Tour de France started from Copenhagen last Friday with three stages in Denmark
Sports1 day ago
No England side had made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than 359, when Stokes' brilliant century led them to a thrilling victory over Australia at Headingley three years ago
Sports1 day ago
India fought back for a 1-1 draw with England
Sports2 days ago
It was a sweet victory for Groenewegen who was suspended for nine months for causing the crash that severely injured Fabio Jakobsen
Sports2 days ago
The 11-year-old Lamia Tariq Malallah won the gold medal at the Besiktas JK Cup in Istanbul
Sports3 days ago
Mercurial Australian Kyrgios prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in a third-round match during which both players were warned by the umpire
Sports3 days ago
The Spaniard will be starting his 150th race on Sunday
Sports3 days ago
Sprinter Fabio Jakobsen wins stage two of the Tour de France
Sports3 days ago