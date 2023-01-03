NFL player critical after suffering cardiac arrest during game

Monday's medical emergency stunned players, fans and viewers

Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee on the field after the incident. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 8:04 PM

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was later postponed, and is in critical condition in hospital, his team said.

American football is one of the most violent team sports and has been dealing with growing concerns over player safety, particularly over concussion injuries for players from hits to the head.

Monday's medical emergency stunned players, fans and viewers. The seriousness of Hamlin's condition was immediately obvious as his teammates gathered around him while he was treated on the field, many of them kneeling to pray and some openly weeping.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field ... He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the Buffalo Bills said on their Twitter page.

Hamlin, 24, took a hard hit to the chest as he tackled the Bengals' Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the match, stood up and then collapsed to the ground. Medical staff rushed onto the field to treat him.

He received medical attention for more than 30 minutes before being taken from the field in an ambulance.

The crowd in Cincinnati remained silent while Hamlin was being treated and television coverage broke away from the scene on the field.

ESPN commentator Joe Buck said medical staff had been "pounding" on Hamlin's chest. The network also said he was given oxygen and that his family joined him in the ambulance.

Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center a few miles away for further testing and treatment.