NFL player critical after suffering cardiac arrest during game

Nine leading teams confirmed for matches to be held from January 4-14, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was later postponed, and is in critical condition in hospital, his team said.
American football is one of the most violent team sports and has been dealing with growing concerns over player safety, particularly over concussion injuries for players from hits to the head.
Monday's medical emergency stunned players, fans and viewers. The seriousness of Hamlin's condition was immediately obvious as his teammates gathered around him while he was treated on the field, many of them kneeling to pray and some openly weeping.
"His heartbeat was restored on the field ... He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the Buffalo Bills said on their Twitter page.
Hamlin, 24, took a hard hit to the chest as he tackled the Bengals' Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the match, stood up and then collapsed to the ground. Medical staff rushed onto the field to treat him.
He received medical attention for more than 30 minutes before being taken from the field in an ambulance.
The crowd in Cincinnati remained silent while Hamlin was being treated and television coverage broke away from the scene on the field.
ESPN commentator Joe Buck said medical staff had been "pounding" on Hamlin's chest. The network also said he was given oxygen and that his family joined him in the ambulance.
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center a few miles away for further testing and treatment.
Nine leading teams confirmed for matches to be held from January 4-14, 2023
Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide
Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first
It’s been been a month since the world stopped turning on its axis, moving instead to the flight of the Al Rihla ball and Doha became the centre of the universe, and getting back to ‘normal' is going to be one big ask for many of us
World No.1 Iga Swiatek maintains unbeaten run as Felix Auger-Aliassime seals the win over the Hawks
The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams
The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26
The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday