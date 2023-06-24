Neymar apologises to pregnant girlfriend after cheating rumours

He addressed the post to his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, writing multiple emotional paragraphs

Sat 24 Jun 2023

Neymar Jr, one of the world's most celebrated footballers, has issued an apology to his pregnant girlfriend on Instagram after reports of him cheating on her broke.

The popular sportsperson took to the social media app and shared a picture with his girlfriend. He addressed the post to Bruna Biancardi, writing multiple emotional paragraphs.

He began by saying, "Bru, I do this for both of you, or two, and for your family."

He then goes on to say, "To justify the unjustifiable. It wasn't necessary. But I need you in OUR life. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered from all this, and how much you want to be by my side. And I want to be by your side."

"I made a mistake. I made a mistake with all of you."

He ends the post saying that he cannot imagine himself without Biancardi, and that "Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will overcome, our love for each other will strengthen us."

The couple reportedly got together in 2020 during the pandemic, but broke up in 2022. They reconciled in January and announced the pregnancy in April this year.

