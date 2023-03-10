Neymar ankle surgery a success, says PSG

The operation was led by British surgeon, James Calder, who has treated several European football stars

Surgeons at a Qatari hospital on Friday "successfully" operated on the right ankle of Brazil star Neymar following an injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season, his club said.

The 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player hobbled into Aspetar hospital in Doha on crutches early Friday and the operation was finished within hours.

"Neymar Jr was successfully operated on late this morning," Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement.

"The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment."

Neither the club nor Aspetar would say whether Neymar had left the hospital again.

The operation was led by British surgeon, James Calder, who has treated several European football stars.

Neymar is facing up to four months on the sidelines after suffering the latest in a series of injury problems against Lille last month playing Lille.

