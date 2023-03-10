Neymar ankle surgery a success, says PSG

The first edition of the new WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi produced an incredible spectacle on and off court, inspiring thousands of young players to pick up their racquets
Surgeons at a Qatari hospital on Friday "successfully" operated on the right ankle of Brazil star Neymar following an injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season, his club said.
The 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player hobbled into Aspetar hospital in Doha on crutches early Friday and the operation was finished within hours.
"Neymar Jr was successfully operated on late this morning," Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement.
"The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment."
Neither the club nor Aspetar would say whether Neymar had left the hospital again.
The operation was led by British surgeon, James Calder, who has treated several European football stars.
Neymar is facing up to four months on the sidelines after suffering the latest in a series of injury problems against Lille last month playing Lille.
ALSO READ:
The first edition of the new WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi produced an incredible spectacle on and off court, inspiring thousands of young players to pick up their racquets
Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs but Lahore is certain to finish among the top two
Superb spells by Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews helped Mumbai Indians bundle out Delhi Capitals of 105 in 18 overs
Madrid said it expected more from Uefa after talks about compensation than just the “insufficient” offer of the ticket cost with conditions attached to prove their eligibility
Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Mexico's Under-20 side will also hold training camps in Dubai as part of their preparations for upcoming competitions
The opener forged 50-plus partnerships with Travis Head, Steve Smith and Cameron Green in easily the best batting conditions so far to put Australia on course for its highest total in the series
PSG, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, was beaten 2-0 in the return game at the Allianz Arena to drop out of the competition in the last 16 for the fifth time in seven seasons
It was a positive day at the batting crease for the south Asians, who can reach the World Test Championship final if it sweep the Black Caps in the two-Test series