Newcastle to hold training camp in Dubai

Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Mexico's Under-20 side will also hold training camps in Dubai as part of their preparations for upcoming competitions

By Team KT Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 5:55 PM

Dubai has been the favourite destination for football clubs from around the world for its warm weather training as well the world class facilities it has to offer.

And the latest club to make the trip to emirate is Saudi-owned Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe's men will undergo a training camp in Dubai this month, the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) revealed on Thursday.

Newcastle United, which is currently sixth in the Premier League table, are aiming to qualify for the Uefa Champions League.

It is the second successive year that Newcastle is holding a camp in Dubai after it had visted the emirate last March.

Premier League leaders Arsenal and Liverpool had held training camps last December and also competed in the Dubai Super Cup.

Apart from Newcastle, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Mexico's Under-20 side will also hold training camps in Dubai as part of their preparations for upcoming competitions.