New Zealand win series after third ODI against India washed out

Davitt fired two excellent rounds of 39 and 40 points totaling 79, to win the title for second time
New Zealand clinched a 1-0 series win over India after the third and final one-day international was abandoned in Christchurch on Wednesday.
Rain forced players from Hagley Oval following the 18th over of New Zealand's chase, with the home side 104-1 after India had been dismissed for 219 in the 48th over.
Play never resumed, meaning there was no result as the Black Caps needed to face a minimum 20 overs for an official match to be registered.
New Zealand were well placed to push for victory thanks to an opening stand of 97 between Finn Allen (57) and Devon Conway (38 not out).
The outcome nevertheless hands the Black Caps a series win that cements their status as the world's top-ranked ODI side 10 months out from the World Cup in India.
After winning the first match in Auckland by seven wickets, both remaining fixtures were washed out, including the second game in Hamilton which lasted just 13 overs.
Wicketkeeper Tom Latham said his New Zealand team could take plenty of confidence from Wednesday's abandoned game.
"I thought we bowled fantastically. Obviously winning the toss there was a little bit of assistance in the wicket and the guys managed to get something out of it," he said.
"The way Finn and Devon went out and played, I thought they absorbed a little bit of pressure at the start.
"Then I thought Finn played beautifully and it was a great start from those two."
Allen's fourth ODI half-century featured eight fours and one six.
His aggression was a contrast to a more watchful approach from the Indian top order.
Recalled pace bowler Adam Milne and allrounder Daryl Mitchell both took three wickets as the Black Caps employed a seam-based attack to good effect on a green Hagley Oval pitch.
Dropped for game two, Milne (3-57) celebrated his recall with a sharp opening spell in which he claimed openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, before later returning to remove danger man Suryakumar Yadav cheaply.
Indian allrounder Washington Sundar scored 51 off 64 balls, reviving an innings which was teetering at 121-5 when he arrived at the crease in the 26th over.
India play the first of three ODIs against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday.
New Zealand's next assignment is a two-Test series in Pakistan starting just after Christmas.
BRIEF SCORES:
> New Zealand vs India no result
> India: 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49, Shikhar Dhawan 28; Daryl Mitchell 3-25, Adam Milne 3-57, Tim Southee 2-36)
> New Zealand: 104-1 in 18 overs (Finn Allen 57, Devon Conway 38)
> Player of the Series: Tom Latham (New Zealand)
Davitt fired two excellent rounds of 39 and 40 points totaling 79, to win the title for second time
The award-winning singer-songwriter legend is well known for hits like Sliding, Savage Love, Don’t Wanna Go Home, and Whatcha Say
Her election represents a big change in the organisation of the country's sports, which have largely been run by administrators for decades
"Qatar is very clean and it’s a beautiful country. Everything looks very perfect here," says Yuki who has travelled from Tokyo to watch the event
The Seddon Park is a three-way open ground but is known for being one of the batting friendliest tracks in New Zealand where willow wielders would get value for their shots
England used the camp at Abu Dhabi's premier multi sports venue as the pre-cursor to their historic return to Pakistan after a 17-year absence
History was made in the first-ever para triathlon mixed relay with Team Australia II taking the honour of becoming the first to cross the finish line
Eoin Morgan and Azam Khan steered New York Strikers to a well fought eight-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators