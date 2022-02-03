New Range Golf League to be held this month

Dubai

By Team KT Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 12:07 AM

A new concept in golf, the first of its kind in the UAE, the Range Golf League, is set to be introduced to the UAE with its first event at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club on February 19.

The Range Golf League is a Golf Tournament Format designed to be played over the designated Golf Range at a Golf Course.

The concept is being organised by Interstellar, a Dubai based company which owns the International Copyright, trademark, IPR, Patent and are a Group Company of WeTel Television.

Prof. Adil Matin, Chairman of the Range Golf League, said at the announcement: "This is a new concept and the first of its kind in the UAE. Topgolf Dubai has its popular model with regular local Leagues, but this is somewhat different."

To summarise the initiative: The Range Golf League tournament is of five hours duration; There will be six teams; Each team will have five players; There will be 30 players in total; 100% free tournament – No Green Fee, No participation fee, Free food for all.

For this first pilot event it is by invitation only, with our future events being open to team entries on a first come – first served basis.

There will be two sessions. In the first session, all six teams will compete with each other and in the second session, only the top four highest scoring teams will qualify. The highest scoring team will be the winning team of the tournament.

Both sessions will have five rounds: Longest Drive, Par-3, Par-4, Par-5 and Hole-in-One.

More than 500 spectators are expected to come and support.

"In these days of inclusion and innovation we are excited with this Range Golf League and believe this has both an operational and sustainable model, but as with all such projects it is all about being driven by popularity and engagement by the players. We hope all the invited players have fun later this month,’ concluded Prof. Matin.

The pre-launch event was organized recently at Ramada, Downtown Dubai.

The tournament board members of the Range Golf League are Prof. Adil Matin, Chairman Range Golf League, Rafat Zaidi, Director General Range Golf League, Samuel McLaren, PGA Pro & Director of Golf, Mohammad Shafiq, Captain Sharjah Golf Club, Ziad Al Sharabi, General Manager, Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, Syed Nadeem Zaidi, League Director.