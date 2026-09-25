Alexia Danielsson was 14‭ ‬when she first drove a Formula One car‭, ‬a modified 2007‭ ‬Williams owned by a family friend‭.‬

Now 17‭ ‬and competing in the Central European F4‭ ‬series where rivals include 15-year-old Ella Hakkinen‭, ‬McLaren-backed daughter of retired double F1‭ ‬world champion Mika‭, ‬the Swede hopes one day to be on the grand prix starting grid for real‭.‬

“I don’t think anything is impossible‭, ‬you just have to really go for it‭. ‬How long‭? ‬I have no idea‭,‬”‭ ‬Danielsson said‭.‬

The youngster is one of many chasing a dream that only a vanishingly small number will ever realise‭. ‬And for the past 50‭ ‬years‭, ‬only men have managed to make it all the way‭.‬

Last month marked half a century since a woman last raced in the Formula One world championship‭, ‬and the wait looks far from over‭. ‬F1‭ ‬chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in 2024‭ ‬he could not see it happening in the next five years‭.‬‬

More than equal seeks change

Danielsson‭, ‬whose father Alx won the 2006‭ ‬World Series by Renault‭, ‬is already an elite racer‭ ‬—‭ ‬one of a select cohort being helped by More Than Equal‭, ‬an initiative set up in 2022‭ ‬by former F1‭ ‬racer David Coulthard and Czech billionaire Karel Komarek‭.‬

The non-profit global programme’s founding aim was‭ ‬“to identify‭, ‬develop and support the first female Formula One world champion”‭.‬

“We’re not a race team‭, ‬we don’t have shiny cars with shiny stickers‭, ‬we’re not a race series‭,‬”‭ ‬chief executive Tom Stanton told‭ ‬Reuters‭. ‬“What we do is build drivers‭, ‬and that’s how we fit into the ecosystem‭.‬”

There is no doubting the commitment of those selected‭, ‬or awareness of how difficult the chosen path will be as the sport’s popularity explodes‭. ‬These are not starry-eyed converts to the sport‭, ‬lured in by the appeal of Netflix‮ ‬docu-series‭ ‬Drive to Survive‭.‬

Danielsson started karting at six‭, ‬switching to cars at 13‭. ‬Others have moved way from home‭, ‬some to other continents just as some current F1‭ ‬drivers did at a similar age‭, ‬to pregress‭.‬

Stanton said that when More Than Equal started the driver development programme those involved knew there was a mountain to climb‭. ‬Two years later‭, ‬it looks more like Everest‭, ‬but at least the Base Camp has been clearly established‭.‬

The Formula One-backed all-female F1‭ ‬Academy series‭, ‬which effectively replaced a previous W Series and with whom More Than Equal has a partnership‭, ‬has also raised the profile with races during selected grand prix weekends on the support programme‭.‬

Britain’s Abbi Pulling won F1‭ ‬Academy in 2024‭ ‬as well as a British F4‭ ‬race‭. ‬She has also been a winner in the GB3‭ ‬championship this year‭. ‬Frenchwoman Doriane Pin‭, ‬last year’s champion‭, ‬has since tested a Mercedes F1‭ ‬car‭.‬

“There are starting to be more female drivers out there‭,‬”‭ ‬said Stanton‭. ‬“Also‭, ‬they are performing better‭. ‬I think that’s one of the things‭, ‬that as female drivers start to be more consistently towards the top of the field‭, ‬more people will notice‭.‬‭ ‬And that’s a blessing and a curse because there becomes an expectation then‭.‬”‬

Platform to identify emerging talent

More Than Equal has created FutureLap‭, ‬a platform that crunches data from karting and junior single-seater championships to identify emerging talent‭, ‬male and female‭, ‬that might otherwise struggle to be noticed‭.‬

A study has also been launched with the University of Portsmouth to advance understanding of female ergonomics in Formula Four‭.‬

“What we do see is that there are more female drivers coming through‭,‬”‭ ‬said Stanton‭. ‬“And it’s not that they weren’t there‭. ‬It’s just that we couldn’t see them because the results are not gender marked‭. ‬Andrea in the UK is a girl’s name‭. ‬In Italy‭, ‬it’s a boy’s name‭.‬”

The first group of six selected by More Than Equal was whittled down from 1,000‭ ‬applicants.The second intake of eight came from‭ ‬1,500‭. ‬“The ambition is still that we want to see the first female driver win that F1‭ ‬Championship‭, ‬I think that we also should acknowledge that there are a number of firsts along the way that are of really equal importance‭,‬”‭ ‬said Stanton‭.‬

“I’m not saying that the first female F1‭ ‬Champion wouldn’t be an absolutely meteoric event‭, ‬but actually the first female to sit on the grid in some ways will have equal importance because it legitimises the notion that it can be a mixed sport‭.‬

“I think that what we’re doing is unique‭. ‬I also think that it will take a village to raise this child‭. ‬It’s going to be a combination of us and teams and other support systems‭, ‬and we are all going to have to work in concert to make it work‭.‬”‮ ‬‭ ‬