New edition of Indian national cricket team kit launched in the UAE

Sportswear manufacturer adidas and the BCCI solidify their partnership at Dubai event

A UAE cricket enthusiast participates at a photo shoot with local street cricket community players in Dubai. - Supplied Photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 2:04 PM

adidas and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially launched the Indian Cricket Team Jerseys exclusively for UAE residents.

Designed to capture the essence of Indian cricket, the new Test, ODI and T20 jerseys embody a perfect blend of style, performance, and the sport’s rich heritage.

In May, the sportswear manufacturer and BCCI announced their exciting new partnership as the official kit sponsor, extending until March 2028, granting it exclusive rights to manufacture cricket kits across all formats of the game.

The collaboration saw it become the sole supplier of match, training, and travel wear for the BCCI, encompassing not only the men's and women's teams but also the youth squads.

As the official apparel partner of BCCI, the sports apparel is set to redefine how cricket fans show their unwavering support for their beloved team.

To celebrate the partnership, adidas organized a photo shoot with local street cricket community players in Dubai. This initiative highlighted the love and diversity of cricket, showcasing how the sport unites people from all walks of life. The event captured the essence of the game, emphasizing the spirit of camaraderie and teamwork cherished by the cricketing community.

Muthanna Manavatira Subbaiah, who participated in the event, said: "In the heart of the concrete jungle, car-park cricket was our rebellion against boundaries, a testament to the raw spirit that thrived amidst chaos"

Bhanu Doppalapudi added: “Cricket has always been an inseparable part of my growing up. A plastic ball, wooden ruler and a cramped one-bedroom flat is where it all began.

“Dubai’s back yards, streets, car parks, sandy deserts, and open spaces is where I found a new family of friends, (through cricket).

Janishq Vivek Munge commented: "Being able to feel the same liberation as our idols, in a raw setting, creates a sense of appreciation for the sport we hold close to our hearts"

As part of the adiClub membership benefits, UAE cricket fans will have the exclusive opportunity to acquire the new cricket jersey via the adiClub app.

Since June 2023, team India proudly sported the iconic three stripes for the first time, debuting their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals in the UK.